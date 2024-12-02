Ram Janmabhoomi stir picked up after Shah Bano case, says Najeeb Jung

The Ram Janmabhoomi movement gained momentum after the Rajiv Gandhi-led government’s knee-jerk reaction to the Shah Bano case, leading to cascading communalism in the country, former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung said on Monday.
Jung was speaking at the Bhogilal Leherchand & A D Shroff Memorial Lecture in Mumbai.
He was in conversation with journalist Shekhar Gupta on Ethics & Communal Harmony: Impact on Sustainable Development and Economy.
“Knee-jerk reactions of that government brought cascading communalism in this country. Ram Janmabhoomi was a 100-year-old movement, but it gained momentum after the Shah Bano case,” he said.
In 1985, the Supreme Court passed a judgment in the Shah Bano case, ruling that a destitute divorced wife would be entitled to maintenance after divorce, including for Muslim women.
However, the Rajiv Gandhi government enacted the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, which set aside the Shah Bano verdict.
Meanwhile, the locks of the Babri Masjid, which was in dispute over the alleged presence of a temple in the past, were opened around the same time, in February 1986, on the order of the Faizabad District Court, leading to controversy.
Jung expressed his disappointment with former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud’s verdict on the Ram Mandir, stating that it would create further problems within the country.
“Now, the problem will be that unless there is a review petition and Chandrachud’s judgment is overturned, there is no end to it. There are 1,800 such mosques that are disputed in this country,” he added.
He elucidated that such instances cannot be considered the building blocks of a society striving for social harmony.
“These are not helpful in any way for our economic development,” he said.
He added that human rights abuses, which are routine in countries with authoritarian rule, result in poorer development outcomes for their citizens.
“An ethical community recognises and respects the dignity and agency of an individual’s identity, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, gender, or social orientation,” he explained.
While acknowledging that a functioning democracy may appear slow in decision-making compared to its authoritarian peers, he argued that these disadvantages are transient in nature.
“A functioning democracy is more deliberative. Electoral processes manage social conflicts better and lend stabilising legitimacy to policy decisions,” he said.
On practical initiatives to counter large-scale polarisation in the country, Jung suggested that politicians casting aspersions on religions and castes must be banned from politics, and those involved in corruption or with criminal cases should be barred from the electoral process.
However, he cautioned that while these elements may seem straightforward, it is essential to “catch the bull by its horns.”
“If we don’t speak or write about it…we will end up destroying the country on caste and religious lines,” he said.