Business Standard
Home / India News / Ram Janmabhoomi stir picked up after Shah Bano case, says Najeeb Jung

Ram Janmabhoomi stir picked up after Shah Bano case, says Najeeb Jung

He was in conversation with journalist Shekhar Gupta on Ethics & Communal Harmony: Impact on Sustainable Development and Economy

Najeeb Jung

Najeeb Jung

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ram Janmabhoomi movement gained momentum after the Rajiv Gandhi-led government’s knee-jerk reaction to the Shah Bano case, leading to cascading communalism in the country, former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung said on Monday.
 
Jung was speaking at the Bhogilal Leherchand & A D Shroff Memorial Lecture in Mumbai.
 
He was in conversation with journalist Shekhar Gupta on Ethics & Communal Harmony: Impact on Sustainable Development and Economy.
 
“Knee-jerk reactions of that government brought cascading communalism in this country. Ram Janmabhoomi was a 100-year-old movement, but it gained momentum after the Shah Bano case,” he said.
 
In 1985, the Supreme Court passed a judgment in the Shah Bano case, ruling that a destitute divorced wife would be entitled to maintenance after divorce, including for Muslim women.
 
 
However, the Rajiv Gandhi government enacted the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, which set aside the Shah Bano verdict.

More From This Section

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Mohapatra,Mrutyunjay

Warmer than normal winters likely, Nov 2024 among warmest since 1901: IMD

Eknath Shinde Resigns As Maharashtra Chief Minister

LIVE news: Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on eve of govt's swearing-in on Dec 4

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport establishes special enclosures for fog-affected passengers

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh, Sukhbir

Akal Takht punishes SAD chief Sukhbir Badal for mistakes during his regime

electricity

UPPCL moots restructuring discoms as power losses top Rs 1.18 trillion

 
Meanwhile, the locks of the Babri Masjid, which was in dispute over the alleged presence of a temple in the past, were opened around the same time, in February 1986, on the order of the Faizabad District Court, leading to controversy.
 
Jung expressed his disappointment with former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud’s verdict on the Ram Mandir, stating that it would create further problems within the country.
 
“Now, the problem will be that unless there is a review petition and Chandrachud’s judgment is overturned, there is no end to it. There are 1,800 such mosques that are disputed in this country,” he added.
 
He elucidated that such instances cannot be considered the building blocks of a society striving for social harmony.
 
“These are not helpful in any way for our economic development,” he said.
 
He added that human rights abuses, which are routine in countries with authoritarian rule, result in poorer development outcomes for their citizens.
 
“An ethical community recognises and respects the dignity and agency of an individual’s identity, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, gender, or social orientation,” he explained.
 
While acknowledging that a functioning democracy may appear slow in decision-making compared to its authoritarian peers, he argued that these disadvantages are transient in nature.
 
“A functioning democracy is more deliberative. Electoral processes manage social conflicts better and lend stabilising legitimacy to policy decisions,” he said.
 
On practical initiatives to counter large-scale polarisation in the country, Jung suggested that politicians casting aspersions on religions and castes must be banned from politics, and those involved in corruption or with criminal cases should be barred from the electoral process.
 
However, he cautioned that while these elements may seem straightforward, it is essential to “catch the bull by its horns.”
 
“If we don’t speak or write about it…we will end up destroying the country on caste and religious lines,” he said.

Also Read

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

'Completely misconstrued': Ex-CJI on praying for solution to Ayodhya case

Ram temple, ram mandir

Ram Temple complex construction to be concluded by June 2025: Officials

bhopal gas tragedy

Four decades of Bhopal gas tragedy: A wound that still hasn't healed

Photo: Twitter @cricketcomau

I'm good to go: Marsh provides fitness update ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Byju's

Byju's insolvency: Riju Raveendran moves NCLT seeking inclusion in case

Topics : Ram Janmabhoomi dispute Najeeb Jung

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon