Four Indian students drown in Russia, one rescued: What we know so far

A tragedy unfolded in Russia’s Saint Petersburg where four Indian medical students drowned in a river while one was saved on Thursday, officials said.

The Consulate General of India in Saint Petersburg informed on social media platform ‘X’ that they are working together with the local authorities of Veliky Novgorod city to send the mortal remains to the relatives as soon as possible.

“The bereaved families have been contacted and assured of all the possible help,” they said.

“Proper treatment is also being provided to the student whose life has been saved,” the Indian Embassy in Russia said.

Who are the deceased students?

All five students were pursuing medical education in Veliky Novgorod State University. The deceased were identified as two boys and two girls aged 18-20.

Earlier it was reported that four students died in the incident while the body of the deceased had been recovered and a frantic rescue operation was underway to save the rest.

“We, with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs, contacted the embassy in Russia and the consular general in St Petersburg. They have been very supportive to the family and we’ve been coordinating with the judicial as well as the police and disaster management authorities. Best medical care is being provided to the student whose life has been safe... We are hoping that the bodies will be sent back to India as per the international protocol...” Jalgaon District Collector, Ayush Prasad told ANI.



Notably, in a similar incident, four medical students had drowned in the Volga river in Russia's Volgograd in 2020. The four students belonged to Tamil Nadu and were studying at the Volgograd State Medical University.



In December 2023, the Centre had informed the Parliament that 403 Indian students have died abroad since 2018 due to various reasons.