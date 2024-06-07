Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Haryana has steadily reduced water flow to Delhi in last 3 days: Atishi

Atishi's remarks come a day after the Supreme Court directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to Delhi

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Haryana is conspiring against the people of Delhi, said Atishi Marlena. (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Water Minister Atishi Marlena on Friday accused the Haryana government of reducing water flow to the national capital in the last three days.
Her remarks come a day after the Supreme Court directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to the national capital, and asked Haryana to facilitate its flow. The apex court also said there should be no politics over water.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Delhi has been grappling with water crisis this summer.
"....Hon'ble Supreme Court is trying to resolve Delhi's water crisis, but Haryana is conspiring against the people of Delhi.While the case was being heard in Supreme Court, Haryana has been steadily reducing the water being released to Delhi in the last 3 days...." Atishi said on X.
The minister will visit the Wazirabad barrage at 11 am to assess the water situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Atishi Marlena Delhi Haryana water problems Supreme Court Himachal Pradesh Summer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon