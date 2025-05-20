Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Four injured, 6 dead in Maharastra's Kalyan as slab from building collapses

Four injured, 6 dead in Maharastra's Kalyan as slab from building collapses

The slab of the fourth floor caved in around 2:15 PM, and the debris crashed through the lower floors of the Saptashrungi Building located in Mangalaragho Nagar area in Kalyan East

Building collapse, Damage, Kolkata building collapse

Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the collapse. | (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Six persons, including four women and a two-year-old child, were killed and four others were injured after a slab of the top floor of a four-storey building in Kalyan collapsed on the lower floors on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The slab of the fourth floor caved in around 2:15 PM, and the debris crashed through the lower floors of the Saptashrungi Building located in Mangalaragho Nagar area in Kalyan East.

"The slab from the fourth floor had collapsed to the ground floor," said a senior police inspector.

The deceased were identified as Namaswi Shrikant Shelar (2), Pramila Kalcharan Sahu (56), Sunita Neelanchal Sahu (38), Sushila Narayan Gujar (78), Venkat Bhima Chavan (42) and Sujata Manoj Wadi (38).

 

Four people were injured in the incident, including two children aged four, who were admitted to different hospitals.

Also Read

The slums are spread across 600 acres of prime land in Central Mumbai. In 2022, the Adani group had won the bid to redevelop the slums. (Photo: Prachi Pisal)

MMRDA secures ₹1,500 cr loan from BoM for slum redevelopment project

Chhagan Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal's rise from OBC roots to Maharashtra cabinet again

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Buying a car in Maharashtra? Proof of parking space may soon be mandatory

college, students

Maharashtra MPSC Group B prelims results 2025 declared at mpsc.gov.in

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

'It's about respect': CJI Gavai flags absence of officials in Maharashtra

Emergency response teams from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's Fire Department and the TDRF (Thane Disaster Response Force) are actively engaged in clearing the debris and searching for any additional victims.

"Rescue operations are underway with full force. The building has been cordoned off, and structural safety checks will follow once the immediate rescue work is complete," the police officer added.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the collapse.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Indian forces acted like surgeons during Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

Oil field

LIVE: Key infra sectors' growth slows to eight-month low of 0.5% in April

rainfall, farmer, agriculture, rain

Delhi weather: Why IMD keeps predicting rain but the heat won't quit

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

Ashoka University professor Mahmudabad sent to 14-day judicial custody

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Delhi Cabinet approves Rs 30,000 subsidy for 3 kW solar panels on rooftops

Topics : Maharashtra Accident Building Collapse

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayCSK vs RR LIVE ScoreSSC GD Constable Result 2025Borana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon