Free services at government hospitals in Maharashtra from Tuesday

Among other things, common tests and screenings such as X-ray, ECG, blood tests and CT scans will be free

healthcare

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 8:11 PM IST
Free treatment and screening or testing facilities became available at government hospitals in Maharashtra from Tuesday, officials said.
An order to this effect had been issued on Saturday. All services at the hospitals run by both the state government and civic bodies will be free, it said. But the order is not applicable to hospitals under the control of the Maharashtra Medical Education and Research Department. A complaint can be lodged on toll-free number 104 if a government hospital covered under the order charges a fee.
Among other things, common tests and screenings such as X-ray, ECG, blood tests and CT scans will be free. If medicines are not available at the OPD, they shall be purchased locally (by the hospital) and given to patients, the order said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra healthcare Government hospitals

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 8:11 PM IST

