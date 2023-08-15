Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Assam to create sub-districts in all assembly constituencies: Himanta

The state government will start a series of administrative reforms within the next one month, he added

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Press Trust of India Guwahati
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Assam government will create 'upa-jila' (sub-districts) in all assembly constituency for public convenience within a month, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

Hoisting the National Flag on the occasion of 77th Independence Day here, Sarma said his government will take a decision regarding the districts abolished just before the delimitation exercise in two months.

"We have accepted the delimitation as reality. To take the constituency reorganisation to a logical conclusion, many things are to be done in the near future," he said.

The state government will start a series of administrative reforms within the next one month, he added.

"All the existing sub-divisions will cease to exist. Except for the district headquarters, we will form one 'upa-jila' (sub-district) in every constituency with all the infrastructure. An additional deputy commissioner will head it," Sarma said.

The chief minister said that he hoped this administrative reform will end many problems, including agitations for new sub-divisions and districts.

Also Read

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Assam govt plans to remove AFSPA from five districts: CM Himanta

Assam CEE Result 2023 is out on official website; all you need to know

No information when delimitation will be over, says Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Youth Cong chief files appeal in Gauhati HC to quash Dutta's complaint

Key indicators show women's equality in India has a long way to go

Assam mulls full withdrawal of AFSPA by year-end: CM Himanta Sarma

BJP to hold CEC meeting tomorrow to review preparations for upcoming polls

Singapore allows hiring cooks from India to combat manpower shortage

Railways seeks finance ministry's help in addressing pension liabilities


The new system will be done for public convenience and there will be hardly any need for the people to visit the district headquarters for government services, he said.

"Regarding the districts that were eliminated before the delimitation, a correct decision will be taken in the next two months," Sarma said.

On December 31, 2022, the Assam Cabinet decided to merge four districts with the ones from which they were carved out and made separate districts. Biswanath was merged with Sonitpur, Hojai with Nagaon, Tamulpur with Baksa and Bajali with Barpeta.

The decision to merge the districts was taken just a day before the Election Commission had imposed a ban on creating new administrative units in the state as it undertook the delimitation exercise.

On August 11, the Election Commission published its final report on the delimitation in Assam by retaining the number of assembly seats at 126 and Lok Sabha constituencies at 14.

However, the poll panel revised the nomenclature of one parliamentary and 19 assembly constituencies.

The assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Castes have been increased to nine from eight and for Scheduled Tribes to 19 from 16. For the Lok Sabha constituencies, two have been proposed under the ST category and one for the SC community.

At the central celebration held at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara in Guwahati, Sarma announced that the government will soon start the process to hire 22,000 people in various departments, in addition to 86,000 people already hired so far.

He also said that the service of all TET-passed teachers will be regularised soon and availability of faculty members in schools located in difficult and distant locations will be ensured.

Referring to an expert committee's recent report on the state's competence to frame laws on polygamy, Sarma said a "strict act" will be brought soon to end the marital practice in Assam.

On corruption, he said that a total of 127 government employees have been arrested so far for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes.

"The process to terminate them from services is on now. By the end of our government's term, we will try to eliminate corruption from Assam," Sarma asserted.

The chief minister said a new system is being planned in which Rs 100 per day compensation will be given if someone does not get a government service on time, and the money will be deducted from the salary of the employee responsible for it.

"On the investment front, we are going to sign five MoUs that will entail an inflow of Rs 3,000 crore into our state. When we will have our second investment summit in 2024, the investment in Assam should touch Rs 2 lakh crore," Sarma said.
Topics : Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon