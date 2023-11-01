close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.51%)
18982.05 -97.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.26%)
42734.15 -111.80
Heatmap

Fresh spate of attacks, security beefed up across Kashmir Srinagar

Security forces have intensified checking and frisking of vehicles and pedestrians in several parts of the city here as well as in other parts of the valley, the officials said

army, indian army

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 3:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Security has been beefed up across Kashmir in the wake of a fresh spate of terrorist attacks in the valley which resulted in the killing of a police personnel and a non-local labourer, officials said.
Security forces have intensified checking and frisking of vehicles and pedestrians in several parts of the city here as well as in other parts of the valley, the officials said.
Nakas and mobile vehicle checkpoints (MVCP) have been established at all major intersections of the city, its entry/exit points, and important roads leading to district headquarters, they added.
Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel have been deployed at sensitive places, especially around minority population areas, the officials said.
They said the security forces are also keeping a watch, including night domination, in the areas where non-locals reside.
While most of the non-local labourers have left the valley because of the cold weather, few are still putting up in ghettos, they added.
The valley has seen a fresh spate of terrorist attacks. Terrorists shot dead a policeman, a father of seven, outside his house in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
On Sunday, a police officer was critically injured in firing by terrorists in Srinagar while a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district on Monday.
A senior police official said the focus of the security apparatus is to prevent the loss of life of even a single person.
Referring to the modus operandi of the attacks, the police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attacks are mafia-style where a new recruit is given a task to prove loyalty by hitting a soft target before joining the terror ranks.
In the wake of the attacks, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will chair the meeting of Unified Headquarters (UHQ) on Wednesday.
The high-level meeting, which will be held at the Raj Bhawan here, will discuss the prevailing security scenario of J-K, the officials said.

Also Read

Police arrests 3 LeT terrorist associates in J-K's Budgam district

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Islamic New Year: From date, history to importance of Muharram 2023

Landslide in Ramban blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, Amarnath Yatra halted

Army conducts patrolling along LoC in J-K's Poonch ahead of I-Day

Will ban construction work in areas with severe air quality: Delhi govt

PM lauds inclusion of Gwalior, Kozhikode in UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Tagore is an emotion, his memory cannot be obliterated: WB Governor

Breath analyser: DGCA issues new norms; pilots, crew not to use mouthwash

Maratha quota: Sena UBT seeks time from Prez, demands Parl special session

The meeting will be the first for the newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Police chief R R Swain.
Apart from Swain, the Army's top brass, including General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) Northern Command, both General Officers Commanding (GOCs) of Army in Kashmir and Jammu (15th and 16th Corps), Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Home Secretary R K Goyal, all heads of CAPFs, intelligence agencies, would attend the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Kashmir Army Indian Army

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon