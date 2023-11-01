close
PM lauds inclusion of Gwalior, Kozhikode in UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Earlier, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy said the inclusion of two more Indian cities to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network is a proud moment for the country

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 3:41 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, said that the inclusion of Kozhikode and Gwalior in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network reflects a collective effort to nurture unique cultural narratives.
"India's cultural vibrancy shines brighter on the global stage with Kozhikode's rich literary legacy and Gwalior's melodious heritage now joining the esteemed UNESCO Creative Cities Network. Congratulations to the people of Kozhikode and Gwalior on this remarkable achievement! As we celebrate this international recognition, our nation reaffirms its commitment to preserving and promoting our diverse cultural traditions. These accolades also reflect the collective efforts of every individual dedicated to nurturing and sharing our unique cultural narratives" the Prime Minister said in his post on X.
Earlier, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy said the inclusion of two more Indian cities to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network is a proud moment for the country.
Gwalior and Kozhikode from India are among the 55 new cities that on Tuesday joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network as the 'City of Music' and the 'City of Literature' respectively.
Taking to the social media platform, X, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "A proud moment for India Kozhikode in Kerala has been designated as the UNESCO 'City of Literature' and Gwalior as the 'City of Music' in the latest @UNESCO List of Creative Cities Network. These cities get acknowledged & recognition for their strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity. Congratulations to all stakeholders!"
On World Cities Day, 55 cities join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), following their designation by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.
As per the world body, the new cities were acknowledged for their strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity as part of their development strategies, and displaying innovative practices in human-centred urban planning.
"With the latest additions, the Network now counts 350 cities in more than one hundred countries, representing seven creative fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts and Music," it added.

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

