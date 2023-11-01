close
Maratha quota: Sena UBT seeks time from Prez, demands Parl special session

Marathas are demanding reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category, while the Dhangar (shepherd) community wants the ST (Scheduled Tribe) status

Shiv Sena supporters

Shiv Sena supporters(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 1:34 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut has written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking time to meet her and demand a special session of Parliament to discuss the issue of reservation for Maratha and Dhangar communities.
The letter, dated October 31, states that an 11-member delegation led by Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut wants to meet the president on November 5 or 6.
Marathas are demanding reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category, while the Dhangar (shepherd) community wants the ST (Scheduled Tribe) status.
On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded a special session of Parliament and said that the issue can be resolved by the Centre.
He said all Union ministers from Maharashtra should raise the reservation issue in the cabinet meeting.
Thackeray also urged the Union ministers to resign if the (Maratha reservation) demand is not met.
Incidents of violence erupted in parts of Maharashtra over the past few days with the Maratha quota supporters vandalising the residences and offices of some politicians.
Activist Manoj Jarange has been on a fast since October 25 at his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district to demand Maratha reservation.

