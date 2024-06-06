From Gaza to Ghaziabad - how 'All Eyes on Rafah' campaign draws scammers

There is a cost attached to your emotions if you aren’t cautious. The viral ‘ All Eyes on Rafah ’ campaign on social media has become an opportunity for online scammers to exploit people who want to help victims of the war in Gaza.

The Economic Times reported a significant increase in fraudulent posts and accounts related to Gaza aid. Email security providers have observed a surge in phishing attempts, while consumer protection agencies have noted a rise in complaints about fake charities.

In their eagerness to contribute, people may not realise that their money is not going to Gaza but could be ending up in places like Ghaziabad or elsewhere.

The newspaper cited the example of a 28-year-old software professional from Bengaluru who fell victim to one such scam. Disturbed by pictures of dead children and overwhelmed with helplessness and grief, he felt compelled to help. He clicked on a link shared by a friend on Instagram that appeared to be the genuine webpage of a charity organisation and donated Rs 10,000 through a UPI transfer.

An hour later, when he sought a receipt, the link was not working. He and his friend, who also donated, repeatedly tried to contact the number to which they had transferred the money and soon realised they had been duped.

The Bengaluru victim admitted that the UPI app indicating the payment was going to someone named Umesh Yadav should have raised alarm bells, but he was too emotional to think objectively. By the time he realised this, it was too late. He expressed that what hurt the most was not losing the money but knowing it ended up in a scammer’s pocket instead of helping someone in Gaza, the business-daily cited him as saying.

Common Gaza-related scams include fake websites, fake cryptocurrency links, phishing emails, fake video links, and social media scams. Scammers set up fraudulent websites mimicking legitimate aid organisations, use phishing emails that seem to come from reputable charities to steal personal information, and circulate fake video links leading to malicious sites.

There has been a noticeable increase in scams related to Gaza relief efforts. The urgency and emotional appeal of the Gaza situation makes it a prime target for scammers exploiting people’s goodwill. Fraudulent links on social media platforms like Telegram, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter have been increasing.

Scammers are leveraging the heightened visibility created by movements like ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ to create fake accounts and campaigns that mimic legitimate efforts, making it difficult for individuals to distinguish between real and fake ones, said the newspaper report. They also promote fake cryptocurrency links, convincing people to donate through digital currencies to avoid detection, often using urgent and emotional language to compel immediate donations. These schemes are designed to deceive individuals quickly, often before they can verify the legitimacy of the request.

Social media monitoring tools have tracked a 40 per cent increase in scam-related content since the ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ movement gained momentum, and reports indicate a 60 per cent increase in phishing emails claiming to be from legitimate aid organisations, Gaur noted. US-based charity info organisation Better Business Bureau has observed a 35 per cent increase in fake charity complaints within a three-month period, The Economic Times reported.

What is the ‘All eyes on Rafah’ viral trend?

A social media post highlighting the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza amassed over 34 million shares on Instagram in just 24 hours last week, showcasing a renewed online advocacy effort by Palestinian supporters following a deadly Israeli airstrike.

The image featured tents arranged to spell out ‘All Eyes on Rafah’, referencing an area in southern Gaza with refugee camps, where local authorities reported at least 45 civilian casualties from an Israeli airstrike last week.

This image has widely circulated through Instagram’s Stories feature, shared by influencers, athletes, and celebrities including Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, singer-songwriter Kehlani, and prominent Indian actors like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sonakshi Sinha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri, Dia Mirza, and Richa Chadha.