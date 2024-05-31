After Rafah, 'All Eyes on Congo' is trending on social media; here's why

In recent days, an image captured the collective gaze of countless Instagram users worldwide. Entitled ‘All Eyes on Rafah’, the photo serves as a reminder of the dire situation unfolding amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, underlining the urgent need for attention to the atrocities ravaging the city.

Now, a new image has emerged, swiftly gaining traction across Instagram and various social media platforms. Dubbed ‘All Eyes on Congo’, this latest viral sensation seeks to shine a spotlight on the protracted strife plaguing the African nation for decades.

What lies behind this viral movement, and what tumultuous conflict does it depict? We delve deeper into what authorities have identified as one of the most significant displacement crises globally.

What is ‘All Eyes on Congo’?

Over the past fews days, a powerful social media campaign, #AllEyesOnCongo, has ignited fervent discussions online, spotlighting the ongoing violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Initially sparked by an image depicting Congolese children under the caption 'All Eyes on Congo', the movement gained traction swiftly. Originating from the account @aslehrerin, primarily in German and boasting a modest following of approximately 3,500, the image swiftly captured global attention, reported Forbes.

The campaign gained momentum when The Friends of Congo, a Washington-based peace advocacy group, embraced the cause. Since then, the image has been shared over 800,000 times on Instagram, rapidly spreading across social media.

#AllEyesOnCongo has transcended borders, resonating deeply with individuals worldwide, who have passionately shared the original image and additional depictions of violence in the country, all underscored by the campaign’s defining hashtag.

Notably, prominent footballer Yannick Bolasie from the Democratic Republic of Congo, has lent his voice to the cause. On social media, Bolasie emphasised unity with the message, "Together is always stronger".





The movement draws parallels to the The movement draws parallels to the All Eyes on Rafah campaign , which gained prominence following the tragic Rafah tent attack, claiming the lives of 45 people, predominantly women and children.

What is happening in Congo?

As previously stated, the hashtag #AllEyesOnCongo aims to draw attention to the enduring crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a recent development, Boureima Hama Sambo, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the country, highlighted, “DRC is the second-largest displacement crisis globally after Sudan, with more people forced to flee the violence since the start of the year.”

Forbes has revealed a harrowing reality amidst a population of 105 million souls: The toll of conflict has tragically claimed the lives of six million people.

Adding to the grim picture, United Nations relief agencies revealed that within the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), over two-fifths of its children—approximately six million—are grappling with chronic malnutrition. This dire condition not only stunts physical growth but also hampers cognitive development, with severe cases posing a risk of death.

In this turmoil, women and girls bear a disproportionate burden. The DRC witnessed over 30,000 reported cases of gender-based violence last year, ranking among the highest globally.

The repercussions of violence extend further, triggering mass displacement. Since the year’s inception, close to a million individuals have been uprooted by conflict, exacerbating food scarcity and driving up prices in Goma’s markets.

Ramesh Rajasingham, overseeing coordination at the UN humanitarian office, told news agency AP, “It’s really heartbreaking [and] what I saw is truly a horrible situation. Such a large number of displaced persons in such a short time is unprecedented.”

Reports from the Save the Children organisation underscore the anguish, with parents in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) lamenting the separation of children amidst the chaos. UN estimates reveal a staggering seven million people displaced, predominantly in the eastern regions.

Tragically, civilians also fall victim to ruthless violence at the hands of armed militants. A report from the UN Joint Human Rights Office has documented 2,110 documented instances of human rights violations and abuses between October 1, 2023, and March 15, 2024.

Armed groups were responsible for 59 per cent of these atrocities, including summary executions, sexual violence in conflict, civilian abductions, and the forced recruitment of children, it added.

Decades of conflict plague Congo



Deep-rooted in a tumultuous history lies the ongoing strife ravaging the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The genesis of this turmoil traces back to the post-colonial power struggles that ensued following the nation’s liberation from Belgian rule in 1960. The assassination of the revered leader Patrice Lumumba marked the inception of a tumultuous era dominated by the iron-fisted rule of dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, spanning three decades, reported Al Jazeera.

In 1996, Rwanda launched a military offensive, citing concerns over Hutu factions finding refuge within the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), posing a threat to Rwanda’s Tutsi community. The ensuing conflict culminated in the rise of the Alliance of Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Congo (AFDL), led by Laurent-Desire Kabila, who proclaimed himself president in May 1997. Allegations surfaced of Rwandan troops perpetrating atrocities against Hutu populations while forcibly repatriating Tutsis.

However, Kabila’s relationship with Rwanda soured, prompting Rwandan support for the creation of the Rally for Congolese Democracy (RCD) in 1998, igniting the Second Congo War. The conflict, spanning until 2002, exacted a devastating toll, with over three million lives lost, as reported by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

Despite the formal cessation of hostilities, the spectre of violence looms large over the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), fuelled by the proliferation of militia factions, particularly in the mineral-rich eastern regions. Notably, the M23 faction, deriving its name from the 23 March Agreement of 2009, has emerged as a formidable force, with resurgence in late 2012 culminating in the seizure of strategic territories, including Goma.

International efforts, exemplified by a UN-backed intervention alongside Congolese forces, temporarily contained M23’s incursions in 2013. However, recent years have witnessed a resurgence of violence, exemplified by the group’s aggressive maneuvers, including the seizure of key towns in North Kivu in 2022 and subsequent escalations following the collapse of a fragile ceasefire in 2023.

Amid this backdrop of turmoil, the efficacy of initiatives such as the #AllEyesonCongo campaign remains a subject of scrutiny, raising pertinent questions regarding the efficacy of international intervention in quelling the protracted conflict or merely relegating it to the realms of symbolic activism.

(With agency inputs)