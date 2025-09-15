Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / From Oct, train booking only through Aadhar for first 15 mins from opening

From Oct, train booking only through Aadhar for first 15 mins from opening

The ministry clarified that there will be no change in the timings of general reserved ticket bookings through computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters of Indian Railways at present

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20

To prevent bulk bookings during the critical opening period, authorised Indian Railways ticketing agents have also been barred from booking opening-day Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Continuing its drive to make train tickets more accessible to the public, the ministry of railways has decided to keep general ticket reservations open only through Aadhaar-based authentication for a brief window of time when bookings open.
 
“With a view to ensure that the benefits of the reservation system reach the common end user and are not misused by unscrupulous elements, it has been decided that, with effect from October 1, during the first 15 minutes of the opening of general reservation, reserved general tickets can be booked through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) or its app only by Aadhaar-authenticated users,” the ministry said in a circular issued on Monday.
 
 
The ministry clarified that there will be no change in the timings of general reserved ticket bookings through computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters of Indian Railways at present.
 
“There shall also be no change in the 10-minute restriction at the opening of general reservation during which authorised ticketing agents of Indian Railways are not allowed to book opening-day reserved tickets,” the circular added.
 
This is the second instance of the government mandating Aadhaar authentication to curb mass bookings by agents, which has often blocked genuine users’ access to tickets and led to large waiting lists.
 
In June, the ministry ended the practice of mass booking without authentication through the Tatkal window. From July, Aadhaar-based one-time password (OTP) authentication was made mandatory for online Tatkal bookings. Tatkal tickets booked at PRS counters and through authorised agents now also require OTP authentication sent to the mobile number provided by the user at the time of booking.
 
To prevent bulk bookings during the critical opening period, authorised Indian Railways ticketing agents have also been barred from booking opening-day Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window.

More From This Section

Pralhad Joshi

India to launch precise timekeeping project with Isro, NPL across 5 sites

brain eating amoeba

Deadly 'brain-eating amoeba' claims 18 lives, infects 67 in Kerala

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM Sitharaman highlights GIFT City as global hub for financial services

Supreme Court

Supreme Court gives clean chit to Reliance's Vantara animal acquisitions

Mohan Charan Manjhi, Mohan Charan

CM Manjhi launches 27 major industrial projects worth ₹25,308 crore

Topics : IRCTC Aadhar card Train Ticket Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon