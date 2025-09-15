Monday, September 15, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Supreme Court gives clean chit to Reliance's Vantara animal acquisitions

Supreme Court gives clean chit to Reliance's Vantara animal acquisitions

Accepting the report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that it had appointed to look into allegations of misuse of laws governing the acquisition of animals from India and abroad

Supreme Court

Rejecting these concerns, the bench said it was satisfied with the findings and would not allow repeated challenges.

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that there was no illegality in the acquisition of animals by Vantara, a zoological rescue and rehabilitation facility run by the Reliance Foundation in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
 
Accepting the report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that it had appointed to look into allegations of misuse of laws governing the acquisition of animals from India and abroad, the apex court said the process adopted by Vantara was within the regulatory framework.
 
The SIT was headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar. Its members included Justice Raghavendra Chauhan, former chief justice of the Uttarakhand and Telangana high courts; Hemant Nagrale, former Mumbai police commissioner; and Anish Gupta, additional commissioner, customs.
 
 
The SIT was asked to examine the acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants; compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and zoo rules; adherence to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and import/export laws on live animals; compliance with standards of animal husbandry and veterinary care, animal-welfare norms, and causes of mortalities; and complaints about climatic conditions and the location of Vantara near an industrial zone. 

A bench of Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice PB Varale on Monday said it preferred to go through the SIT report during the hearing itself. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre; Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Vantara; and counsel for the petitioners were present as the judges briefly reviewed the findings.
 
“Acquisition of animals… carried out in regulatory compliance,” Justice Mithal noted.
 
During the hearing, the court said the SIT report would be made part of its order. Both Mehta and Salve objected, warning that public disclosure could trigger speculation. Salve argued that operational details carried a degree of commercial confidentiality and stressed that the facility had invested heavily in expert care.
 
“This is a world-class project. Disclosing everything only fuels a narrative seeking to bring it down,” Salve said.
 
Rejecting these concerns, the bench said it was satisfied with the findings and would not allow repeated challenges.
 
“Once an independent expert body has given its report, we will not permit anyone to raise questions again and again. All authorities are free to act on the recommendations, and you are also bound by them,” Justice Mithal observed. The bench also recorded its appreciation for the SIT’s promptness and suggested that its members be given an honorarium.

Topics : Supreme Court Animal welfare animal rights

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

