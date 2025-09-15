Monday, September 15, 2025 | 10:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India to launch precise timekeeping project with Isro, NPL across 5 sites

India to launch precise timekeeping project with Isro, NPL across 5 sites

Joshi highlighted that India has emerged as the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer globally and is among the fastest-growing markets for electric vehicles and solar technologies

Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will soon roll out a project for disseminating precise Indian Standard Time in association with the National Physical Laboratory and ISRO from five sites across the country, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

The announcement came as Joshi inaugurated the 89th General Meeting of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) here, where he said India is witnessing a "massive technological and industrial metamorphosis" with its manufacturing sector embracing automation and Industry 4.0.

"India today is witnessing a massive technological and industrial metamorphosis. Our manufacturing sector is embracing automation and process-driven precision to drive productivity," Joshi said while addressing over 2,000 global experts at the commission's inaugural session.

 

The precise timekeeping project will be implemented in partnership with the National Physical Laboratory and the Indian Space Research Organisation across five strategic locations nationwide, marking another step in India's technological advancement.

Joshi highlighted that India has emerged as the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer globally and is among the fastest-growing markets for electric vehicles and solar technologies.

Also Read

Blue Blue Origin, space, earth

Brace for shorter days soon: Earth is rotating faster than ever recorded

SL vs HKC

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025: Hong Kong set 150-run target for Sri Lanka in Dubai

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

CSC e-Governance Services crosses ₹3,000 crore loan disbursal mark

PKL 2025 September 15 matches live updates

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants; Bengaluru vs Telugu underway

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

IEC chief calls for fivefold jump in renewable energy capacity by 2030

The minister said the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has evolved from "being a technical regulator to becoming a true partner in nation building" over the past 11 years.

He noted that government initiatives like the National Green Hydrogen Mission, PM-KUSUM, PM Surya Ghar Yojana, and the FAME India Scheme represent "strategic roadmaps toward a cleaner, greener, and more self-reliant future".

India has become the 13th country worldwide to issue the OIML (International Organization of Legal Metrology) pattern approval certificate, marking a milestone in legal metrology, Joshi said.

The production-linked incentive schemes, mega industrial corridors and Semicon India Program are positioning India as a global hub for electronics and semiconductors, he added.

India is hosting the IEC meeting for the fourth time after 1960, 1997 and 2013, and will serve as Global Secretariat for Standardisation in Low Voltage Direct Current.

The IEC, established in 1906, develops international standards for electrical, electronic and related technologies through 30,000 experts worldwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

brain eating amoeba

Deadly 'brain-eating amoeba' claims 18 lives, infects 67 in Kerala

PM Modi

PM Modi rolls out Rs 40,000 cr projects in Bihar, announces GST relief

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM Sitharaman highlights GIFT City as global hub for financial services

Supreme Court

Supreme Court gives clean chit to Reliance's Vantara animal acquisitions

Mohan Charan Manjhi, Mohan Charan

CM Manjhi launches 27 major industrial projects worth ₹25,308 crore

Topics : ISRO Time

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon