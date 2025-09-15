Monday, September 15, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CM Manjhi launches 27 major industrial projects worth ₹25,308 crore

CM Manjhi launches 27 major industrial projects worth ₹25,308 crore

The projects would come up in 12 districts -- Angul, Rayagada, Jajpur, Cuttack, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Khurda, Puri, Bhadrak, Koraput, Jharsuguda and Ganjam

Mohan Charan Manjhi, Mohan Charan

"Our industrialisation is inclusive as 27 of the 30 districts of the state now have industries," Majhi said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday virtually performed the ground-breaking ceremony for 27 major industrial projects, which will bring a total investment of Rs 25,308 crore and generate 52,000 jobs.

He asserted that Odisha was moving from "promise to performance, potential to prosperity".

The projects would come up in 12 districts -- Angul, Rayagada, Jajpur, Cuttack, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Khurda, Puri, Bhadrak, Koraput, Jharsuguda and Ganjam.

"Our industrialisation is inclusive as 27 of the 30 districts of the state now have industries," Majhi said.

Majhi, who became the chief minister 15 months ago, claimed that his government, in the last 165 days, laid the foundation stone for 84 industries and attracted investment of Rs 5 lakh crore, of which Rs 2 lakk crore-investment has been materialised so far.

 

He also claimed that employment opportunities have been created for 77,894 people, of whom 56,859 or 80 per cent are Odias.

"No one can raise fingers at the state government and say that Odia people are not getting employment in the industries being set up in the state," he said.

He said Odisha's new wave of industrialisation reflects a deliberate strategy to balance conventional mineral-based industries with new-age sectors, encourage fresh entrants alongside industry leaders, ensure revival of sick units, and drive regional balance in industrialisation.

The sectors represented include renewable energy equipment, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, steel, and advanced downstream industries.

The flagship projects for which the CM performed the ceremony included SRF Ltd. (Gopalpur SEZ), Epsilon Ltd. (Jharsuguda), Bajrang Steel & Power Ltd. (Khurda), Sova Solar (Angul), and Greenply Industries (Koraput).

In his address to the industry leaders, Maji said Odisha is consciously moving up the value chain from being recognised for its mineral wealth and primary industries to becoming a hub for high-value manufacturing and globally competitive products.

"Odisha offers everything that an investor dreams of getting for establishing his project. We have natural resources, skilled manpower, liberal bureaucracy, stable government and peaceful industrial climate," the chief minister said.

He said the state government has been aggressively positioning Odisha as a major destination for investment.

The state received 593 investment intents worth over Rs 16.73 lakh crore during the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025, held in January this year.

Industries and Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said, "With progressive policies, responsive governance, and world-class infrastructure, Odisha today offers unmatched opportunities for investors. These 27 projects reaffirm our state's competitive advantage and our resolve to deliver sustainable industrial growth and large-scale employment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

