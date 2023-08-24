From Zomato to CCD, brands are lining up for a ride on Chandrayaan success

India in on the moon. And so are its brands, it seems. From matrimonial websites to washing detergents, major brands are lining up for a ride on the Chandrayaan success. Picking on themes of quick deliveries, safely reaching destinations, smooth landings and national dreams, ads have weaved India’s moontale into witty one liners and visual puns.

Delivery apps, for instance, couldn’t harp enough on the “safe and timely delivery” theme. Zomato’s ad kept it simple, with an artistic rendition of Chandrayaan on the lunar surface, and the address bar reading “moon.” Before the landing, Zomato had also posted on X an image of sugar and curd, wishing success to ISRO and the lander. Swiggy paraphrased a common angry enquiry on the location of its delivery executives. Blinkit also punned on a successful delivery, going as far as hanging a lemon-chilli charm on their office laptops, and posting on X about it.