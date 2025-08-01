Friday, August 01, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / From scan-and-pay to scan-and-complain: FSSAI mandates QR code at eateries

From scan-and-pay to scan-and-complain: FSSAI mandates QR code at eateries

The app, according to FSSAI, enables consumers to lodge complaints regarding food safety and hygiene issues and report misleading claims on food products, among others

Central Consumer Protection Authority, Consumer protection act, restaurants, Delhi High Court, Service charge, levy

Complaints submitted via the app are automatically routed to the relevant jurisdictional authority for quicker resolution, the FSSAI said. Representative Picture

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday said it has directed all food business operators (FBOs)—including restaurants, cafés, dhabas and eateries—to display their FSSAI licence or registration certificate along with a QR code linked to the Food Safety Connect App in visible areas of their premises.
 
The app, according to FSSAI, enables consumers to lodge complaints about food safety and hygiene, report misleading claims on food products, access basic information about licensed and registered FBOs, and stay informed about FSSAI’s latest food safety initiatives and alerts.
 
Complaints submitted via the app are automatically routed to the relevant jurisdictional authority for quicker resolution, the statement said. 
 
 
According to FSSAI, the licence and QR code must be displayed in easily visible areas such as entrances, billing counters or seating sections.

Also Read

qcom, quick commerce

FSSAI warns e-comm players against non-compliance with food safety norms

CEO FSSAI, FSSAI, Food security, food inflation

Responsibility on food firms to pack micronutrients, says FSSAI chief

Food Buffet

UP extends food biz licence deadline to May 31, warns of strict action

FSSAI

FSSAI asks states to increase food safety checks on dairy analogues

TDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat

Decline in registered voters in Bihar by around 6.5 million: Draft SIR

 
“This measure is aimed at empowering consumers by providing them with a direct and user-friendly platform for grievance redressal,” FSSAI said in a statement.
 
 
“FSSAI has made the QR code of the Food Safety Connect App available on the front page of the FSSAI licence and registration. In a nationwide advisory, all FBOs have been asked to display this in their premises,” the regulator added.
 
It also directed FBOs to incorporate the QR code into their digital platforms, including websites and food delivery channels, wherever applicable.
 
The development comes just days after FSSAI warned e-commerce platforms of severe action if they fail to comply with food safety protocols. It directed “all e-commerce entities to prominently display their FSSAI licence/registration numbers on every receipt, invoice, and cash memo provided to consumers”.
 

More From This Section

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Govt will safeguard farmers' interests in trade talks with US: Chouhan

Parliament

Centre owes ₹3,000 crore MGNREGA dues to Bengal: Govt in Rajya Sabha

siddaramaiah retirement plan, karnataka congress politics, dk shivakumar vs siddaramaiah, karnataka cm succession, congress internal rivalry karnataka, yediyurappa siddaramaiah ties, karnataka 2028 election, vokkaliga caste politics, dk shivakumar po

VP election to be held on September 9, with nominations due by August 21

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam govt, not Adani acquiring land near Guwahati airport: Himanta

cloud burst, shimla cloud burst, Himachal cloud burst

Himachal may 'vanish in thin air' amid ecological imbalance, warns SC

Topics : FSSAI hygiene FSSAI Food safety restaurants BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon