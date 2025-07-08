Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / FSSAI warns e-comm players against non-compliance with food safety norms

FSSAI warns e-comm players against non-compliance with food safety norms

The warning was given at a meeting chaired by the FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao with more than 70 representatives of leading e-commerce platforms

qcom, quick commerce

The regulator asked them to display information regarding the Food Safety Connect app on all consumer-facing documents

Aman Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday warned e-commerce platforms of severe action if they fail to comply with food safety protocols, according to a report by Press Trust of India (PTI).
 
The warning was given at a meeting chaired by FSSAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) G Kamala Vardhana Rao, with more than 70 representatives of leading e-commerce platforms. The focus of the meeting was to strengthen food safety and hygiene practices throughout the e-commerce food supply chain.
 
Strict action
 
According to a statement, FSSAI’s CEO told representatives of leading e-commerce platforms that “any non-compliance with food safety protocols will be viewed with utmost seriousness, potentially leading to severe action”.
   
He highlighted the importance of food safety in the rapidly expanding e-commerce marketplace. 

Also Read

quick commerce, q-com

Govt to increase checks on quick commerce dark stores amid hygiene issues

FSSAI

FSSAI bans use of '100%' on food labels, says term misleads consumers

FSSAI

FSSAI ask states, UTs to boost efforts against obesity, support PM's call

CEO FSSAI, FSSAI, Food security, food inflation

Responsibility on food firms to pack micronutrients, says FSSAI chief

Fruit, Fruits, vendors, vendor

FSSAI directs states to curb synthetic colouring, carbide use on fruits

 
Licence numbers on every receipt
 
Rao directed “all e-commerce entities to prominently display their FSSAI licence/registration numbers on every receipt, invoice, and cash memo provided to consumers”.
 
The regulator asked them to display information regarding the Food Safety Connect app on all consumer-facing documents.
 
E-commerce entities were told to disclose details of all warehouses and storage facilities linked to their operations on the FoSCoS (Food Safety Compliance System) portal.
 
The possibility of displaying the “Date of Expiry/Use By” for food products at the consumer interface was also discussed.
 
Rao instructed all e-commerce platforms to maintain strict adherence to hygiene and food safety protocols across all their warehouses and storage facilities. 
 
Training in hygiene
 
All food handlers involved in the process, including e-commerce personnel, must undergo compulsory FSSAI FoSTaC (Food Safety Training & Certification) training in hygiene protocols. Platforms are required to share their training plans and timelines with the FSSAI.
 
The regulator asked platforms to follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) and rules stipulated under the FSS Act. All warehouses associated with e-commerce operations should be registered or licensed by the FSSAI.
 
E-commerce platforms were directed to share data pertaining to their warehouses, food handlers, and other relevant information with the FSSAI. 
Raids on dark stores
 
Earlier in June, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted raids on the dark stores of quick-commerce player Zepto in Mumbai’s Dharavi and suspended its licence, citing “serious food safety violations”.
 
Similarly, a Blinkit dark store in Pune’s Baner-Balewadi area was suspended for allegedly operating without a valid licence.
 
[With inputs from PTI]

More From This Section

Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International (left) and Atul Chordia, chairman and executive director, Ventive Hospitality (right)

Ventive, Marriott expand partnership to add 6 new hotels in India by 2030

labour shortage, Migration, Real Estate, Covid surge, skilled labour, summer heat

Nationwide strike on July 9: Ten trade unions protest labour codes

capsules, pharma sector, pharma, medicine, drugs

MSME pharma firms ask for financial, regulatory help in GMP, NSQ compliance

PremiumTelecom industry, telecom sector

Premiumisation to drive ARPU growth for all telecom operators in Q1

PremiumYogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt to acquire 13,240 acres for industrial clusters near expressways

Topics : FSSAI FSSAI hygiene Blinkit Zepto

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchUAE Golden VisaBharat BandhTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon