Harsh Goenka supports fugitive Vijay Mallya, says justice must be fair

Fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya has claimed that Indian banks have recovered ₹14,100 crore from him. His comments followed a social media post by chairperson of the RPG Group Harsh Goenka, who expressed support for Mallya. The former liquor baron was recently featured on a YouTube podcast, where he presented his version of the story.
Goenka took to X to extend support to Mallya and said, “Vijay Mallya lived the high life, yes. Defaulted, yes. Unlike most others, his ₹9,000+ crore dues are now reportedly settled. Meanwhile, bigger defaulters walk free with much fatter haircuts from banks. If dues remain, the banks should clearly say so. If not, why is he still a political punching bag? Justice must be fair, not selective.”
Thanking Goenka for his speaking in his favour, Mallya too posted a tweet and wrote, “Thank you, Harsh. The Union Finance Ministry has confirmed in writing that Banks have recovered ₹14,100 crores from me against a DRT judgment debt of ₹6,203 crores. Why the blatant discrimination?”
This comes a day after Mallya, in a podcast, opened up about the decline of Kingfisher Airlines, the allegations against him, among other things, for the first time in nine years. He even issued a rare apology to his former employees, while denying any wrongdoing on his part.
Mallya, who has been living in the UK since 2016, has been fighting his extradition to India, claiming that the banks have already recovered more than what he owed. Mallya was accused of money laundering and defrauding a consortium of 17 banks, including the State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank, among others.
In a submission to the Karnataka High Court earlier this year, the Mallya mentioned that the ₹6,200 crore he owed to Indian banks was recovered multiple times over. He also demanded a comprehensive accounting of the recoveries made from him, United Breweries Holdings Limited (UBHL), and related entities.
‘Call me a fugitive, not a thief’: Mallya
While speaking to Raj Shamani, Mallya pushed back against the perception of him in the public as a criminal. He said, “Call me a fugitive for not going to India post-March [2016]. I didn’t run away, I flew out of India on a pre-scheduled visit. Fair enough, I did not return for reasons that I consider valid.” He further said, “So if you want to call me a fugitive, go ahead. But where is the chor [thief] coming from? Where is the chori [theft]?”