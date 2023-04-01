close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fully prepared if fourth wave of Covid-19 hits Nagaland: Official

Urging people not to panic, the Nagaland government on Saturday said it was fully prepared if a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hits the state.

Press Trust of India Kohima
A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Urging people not to panic, the Nagaland government on Saturday said it was fully prepared if a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hits the state.

Addressing a press conference, state health commissioner and secretary Y Kikheto Sema said the state was fully prepared with better infrastructure and manpower to fight the emerging challenges.

"A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases has been reported in the country in the last four weeks, but Nagaland has not reported any case," he said.

The government is in touch with the states, including Assam, where cases have been increasing, he added.

There is no need to panic as the fourth wave of the pandemic is not as severe as the first and second waves, Sema claimed.

Nagaland was ill-prepared and caught by surprise during the first wave of the pandemic, he said, maintaining that the state's health infrastructure has been revamped to a large extent.

Also Read

Nagaland Assembly elections: A look at key issues dominating state

As Nagaland heads for Assembly polls in 2023, solution eludes peace talks

Ahead of assembly elections, police beefed up security across Nagaland

Nagaland polls: Borders sealed, security arrangements done ahead of voting

Nagaland braces for tough contest as polling set to be held tomorrow

RRI researchers, Isro show secure satellite-based quantum communication

Rise in enrolment in govt schools proof of 'School Chalo' success: UP CM

States responsible for implementing menstrual health schemes: Centre to SC

Tripura to host G20 conclave on clean energy from Monday: CM Manik Saha

Medanta, Fortis hospitals asked to keep 20% beds for BPL, EWS families

"We are fully prepared to face any challenge and there is no need to panic as far as Nagaland is concerned," Sema said.

The last COVID-19 case was detected in the state on February 11, he said.

In all, the state reported 35,988 cases and 856 deaths, the official said.

A mock drill on COVID preparedness will be conducted on April 10 and 11, he said.

"We will not allow our people to be victims of the virus like the first two waves, because we now have better infrastructure and manpower," Sema said.

Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) Nyanthung Kikon said the state was testing all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Sema said the recruitment of the teachers and other staff for the state's first medical college in Kohima would be completed by the end of this month, and all attempts were being made to ready the infrastructure by June.

Representatives of the National Medical Council (NMC) have inspected the works for the college twice in the last three months, and the final approval for the commencement of academic activities is awaited.

Topics : Coronavirus | Nagaland

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon