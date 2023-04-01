close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Medanta, Fortis hospitals asked to keep 20% beds for BPL, EWS families

Families falling under the BPL and the EWS will now get medical facilities in Medanta and Fortis hospitals in Gurugram, as per an initiative taken by the district administration

IANS Gurugram
Medanta

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 9:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Families falling under the below poverty line (BPL) and the economically weaker section (EWS) will now get medical facilities in Medanta and Fortis hospitals in Gurugram, as per an initiative taken by the district administration.

These hospitals should also reserve 20 per cent of the total number of beds for the treatment of BPL families.

The hospitals, which have got land from Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) at concessional rates, will have to provide treatment to these families as per the government's plan.

According to the officials, dedicated counters will be set up in both these hospitals for the treatment of BPL and EWS families. Artemis Hospital has already started such arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav also visited Medanta, Fortis and Artemis Hospitals on Saturday to see the arrangements.

Artemis Hospital management informed the Deputy Commissioner that a dedicated counter has been set up to deal with the issues related to the treatment of BPL families on the spot.

Also Read

Supreme Court upholds 10 per cent reservation for EWS in 3:2 verdict

What does the EWS quota verdict mean for India?

Congress welcomes SC's EWS quota order, says process initiated under UPA

Politicians, Patidar quota supporters in Gujarat welcome SC order on EWS

SC verdict on EWS a setback to century-long social justice struggle: Stalin

Himachal gets Rs. 37.76 crore grant-in-aid for maintenance of rural roads

Democracy in chains, says Navjot Singh Sidhu after walking out of jail

Focus on sustainable adventure tourism, responsibility to locals: Minister

Many EVs to lose big tax credit with new rules by US Treasury Dept

PM reviews operational readiness of armed forces at commanders' conference

Representatives of the Health Department will be present on behalf of the Haryana Government at this counter and will cooperate in the treatment process of eligible persons.

"People holding Ayushman Bharat, Chirayu Card and BPL Card can also directly go to the hospital for treatment. In case of emergency, priority will be given to the treatment of the patient and paperwork will be done later," Yadav directed the hospital management.

"Super speciality hospitals like Medanta will have to reserve 20 per cent beds for the poor out of their total bed capacity. If the treatment cost of the patient admitted in this category comes up to Rs 5 lakh, then his treatment will be free and if the bill amount is between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, then only 10 per cent of the normal charges will be taken from the patient. If the amount of the bill is more than Rs 10 lakh, then only 30 per cent of the normal charges will be taken," Yadav said.

--IANS

str/uk/

Topics : EWS quota | BPL

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon