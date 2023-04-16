close

G20 HWG meet in Goa to consolidate existing initiatives in health sector

The second meeting of the G20 health working group (HWG) in Goa will leverage the advocacy power of the forum for consolidation of all the existing initiatives

Press Trust of India Panaji
G20, Bengaluru Meet

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 4:11 PM IST
The second meeting of the G20 health working group (HWG) in Goa will leverage the advocacy power of the forum for consolidation of all the existing initiatives in health emergencies, prevention, preparedness, and response arena to plug critical gaps in global health architecture, an official said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, additional secretary of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lav Agarwal said health priorities were introduced in the first HWG meeting held in Thiruvananthpuram in January.

The group in principle agreed for three proposed priorities, including mapping ongoing initiatives in health emergencies, prevention, preparedness and response and promoted convergence in global health architecture, he said.

The HWG has also proposed deliverables, including creation of regional vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics (VTD), research and development manufacturing networks and creation of global medical countermeasures coordination platforms, Agrawal said.

Listing further the proposed HWG deliverables, Agarwal said the group also prioritised the launch of a global initiative on digital health as an institutional framework to converge ongoing digital health initiatives.

Based on the discussion of the first HWG, non-papers were drafted in close collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and circulated to countries to address issues discussed in the first meeting and continue the discussion in the second meeting starting Monday, he said.

Apart from India, delegates from 19 G20 member states, 10 countries and 22 international organizations will be participating in the second HWG meeting beginning on Monday, Agrawal said.

G20 meeting | G20 nations | G20 summit

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

