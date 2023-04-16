close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Adani is a symbol of corruption, says Rahul Gandhi targeting PM Modi

In his first visit to Karnataka after the Assembly polls were announced on March 29, Gandhi emphasised on the Adani issue to target the Prime Minister

Press Trust of India Kolar
Rahul Gandhi, congress

Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by bringing up the Adani "corruption" issue in this Karnataka district headquarters town. It was in Kolar in 2019 that he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he was convicted of criminal defamation and stripped of his Parliament membership.

In his first visit to Karnataka after the Assembly polls were announced on March 29, Gandhi emphasised on the Adani issue to target the Prime Minister.

"Adani is a symbol of corruption," he said addressing the 'Jai Bharat' rally here.

Expressing confidence that the Congress would come to power in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are set to take place on May 10, Gandhi said the first Cabinet meeting after the party formed the government would approve its key poll promises, paving the way for their implementation.

"I am very glad the Congress party is fighting Karnataka Assembly elections unitedly," he said.

Senior Congress leaders including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, and legislature party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah were among those who addressed the public meeting.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction

All educational institutions in Bengal to remain closed next week: CM

Kejriwal questioning: AAP alleges Punjab MLAs stopped from entering Delhi

India focused on high-quality education in alignment with NEP: Piyush Goyal

Number of road accident deaths in Maharashtra up by over 2,000 in 3 years

Indian-American CEO Raj Subramaniam presented with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Rahul Gandhi was on March 23 sentenced to two years in jail by a court in Gujarat's Surat in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "why all thieves have the Modi surname" remark. A day later, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the case. The Gandhi scion had made those remarks at Kolar in April 2019 during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Narendra Modi | Adani Group | corruption

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon