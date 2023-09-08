G20 leaders' spouses to experience India's agriculture journey at Pusa

Not only millets but also a complete array of technological expertise in Indian agriculture and its captivating journey since independence will await the spouses of G20 leaders on their visit to ICAR's Pusa tomorrow.

Sources indicated that India's achievements in popularising basmati rice and the modest 'makhana' from Bihar on the global stage, along with its diverse genetic diversity in various fields and horticultural crops, will be showcased for the spouses in the form of seeds and fruits.

Highlighted will be details on the National Gene Bank at ICAR-NBPGR, which currently houses 465,272 germplasm accessions of 2,119 species and ranks as the second largest gene bank worldwide, following the USDA Gene Bank.

The exhibition will also feature displays on various climate-resistant crop varieties crucial for food and nutritional security.

It will demonstrate how, since independence, India has developed more than 7,000 field and horticultural crops, and over the past nine years, nearly 2,279 new varieties have been introduced for farmers, including 1,888 climate-resistant ones.

"Landmark crop varieties and modern tools for precision breeding will be spotlighted at the exhibition," the official commented.

The exhibition will also host a separate section on India's ongoing progress towards a revolution in pulses and oilseeds, highlighting that in the last nine years, 343 varieties of pulses—including 87 varieties of chickpea, 55 of pigeon pea, 46 of mung bean, and 45 of urad bean among others—have been developed.

Also featured will be biofortification of crops and how ICAR has enhanced the nutritional quality in high-yield varieties of cereals, pulses, oilseeds, vegetables, and fruits through breeding techniques.

ICAR's role in developing more than 40 improved spice varieties and 160 varieties that are resistant to pests and pathogens will also be presented in the exhibition.

The latest technology in mushroom cultivation and the fact that shiitake, one of the most popular mushroom varieties globally, is being widely cultivated in India by small farmers will also be displayed to the spouses.

In addition, India's science-driven advancements in developing indigenous fruits and vegetables, floriculture, and promoting health through medicinal plants, as well as an ICT-based banana value chain traceability system, will all be exhibited for the G20 spouses.

Government initiatives such as the soil health card and its achievements in jute production, dairy and fisheries, technology dissemination, and precision agriculture will also be displayed for the visitors.