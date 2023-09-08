Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

G20 leaders' spouses to experience India's agriculture journey at Pusa

The exhibition will also feature displays on various climate-resistant crop varieties crucial for food and nutritional security

G20, G20 India

G20 logo installed at Taj Palace hotel in preparation for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Not only millets but also a complete array of technological expertise in Indian agriculture and its captivating journey since independence will await the spouses of G20 leaders on their visit to ICAR's Pusa tomorrow.

Sources indicated that India's achievements in popularising basmati rice and the modest 'makhana' from Bihar on the global stage, along with its diverse genetic diversity in various fields and horticultural crops, will be showcased for the spouses in the form of seeds and fruits.

Highlighted will be details on the National Gene Bank at ICAR-NBPGR, which currently houses 465,272 germplasm accessions of 2,119 species and ranks as the second largest gene bank worldwide, following the USDA Gene Bank.

The exhibition will also feature displays on various climate-resistant crop varieties crucial for food and nutritional security.

It will demonstrate how, since independence, India has developed more than 7,000 field and horticultural crops, and over the past nine years, nearly 2,279 new varieties have been introduced for farmers, including 1,888 climate-resistant ones.

"Landmark crop varieties and modern tools for precision breeding will be spotlighted at the exhibition," the official commented.

Also Read

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Centre imposes 20% export duty on parboiled rice; MEP on basmati rice

Taking part in constructive way to reach agreement on Ukraine at G20: China

K'taka should stop sharing Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu: Former CM Bommai

Madras HC directs club to pay Rs 31 crore arrears to Tamil Nadu govt

Ashneer Grover calls out officials for asking for ITR of shareholders

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15


The exhibition will also host a separate section on India's ongoing progress towards a revolution in pulses and oilseeds, highlighting that in the last nine years, 343 varieties of pulses—including 87 varieties of chickpea, 55 of pigeon pea, 46 of mung bean, and 45 of urad bean among others—have been developed.

Also featured will be biofortification of crops and how ICAR has enhanced the nutritional quality in high-yield varieties of cereals, pulses, oilseeds, vegetables, and fruits through breeding techniques.

ICAR's role in developing more than 40 improved spice varieties and 160 varieties that are resistant to pests and pathogens will also be presented in the exhibition.

The latest technology in mushroom cultivation and the fact that shiitake, one of the most popular mushroom varieties globally, is being widely cultivated in India by small farmers will also be displayed to the spouses.

In addition, India's science-driven advancements in developing indigenous fruits and vegetables, floriculture, and promoting health through medicinal plants, as well as an ICT-based banana value chain traceability system, will all be exhibited for the G20 spouses.

Government initiatives such as the soil health card and its achievements in jute production, dairy and fisheries, technology dissemination, and precision agriculture will also be displayed for the visitors.


Topics : G20 G20 summit Basmati rice ICAR Agriculture

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon