G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak shares his vision for UK-India relations

As the G20 Summit 2023 unfolds in New Delhi, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with ANI about the evolving dynamics of India-UK relations. He highlighted the potential of scientific collaboration between the nations, spoke about his own roots in the country, and shared his perspectives on international concerns. Here is what was said:

Deepening bilateral relations

Prime Minister Sunak began by emphasising the strong state of bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and India, stating that it was in "good health". He expressed keen interest in deepening and broadening the relationship, highlighting the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a priority for both nations.

PM Sunak said, "Prime Minister Modi and I are keen to deepen and broaden our relationship. The FTA is an obvious way for us to do that, so it remains our priority. And I said hard work to go, but I hope we can conclude a successful FTA. I think we can strengthen our security relationship as well."

He referred to the UK and India as "science technology superpowers" and believed that enhanced cooperation could lead to job creation, the growth of new businesses, and the resolution of global challenges.

Addressing extremism and security concerns

When asked about the Khalistan issue, Prime Minister Sunak clearly stated that no extremism or violence is acceptable in the UK.

"It's not right and I won't tolerate it in the UK," the Prime Minister asserted.

He affirmed the UK government's commitment to work closely with the Indian government to address Pro-Khalistan Extremism (PKE).

He stated, "Our security minister recently was just in India talking to his counterparts. We have working groups together to share intelligence and information so that we can root out this kind of violent extremism. It's not right and I won't tolerate it in the UK."

