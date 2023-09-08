PM Modi changes cover image on X to Nataraja Statue at Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday changed the cover of his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) with a photo of the Nataraja statue that has been installed at the G20 venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

India is hosting the G20 Summit this year in New Delhi. The mega event will officially begin on September 9 and continue till September 10.

As its president, India has made elaborate arrangements for the visiting heads of state members of the world's major economies. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022, and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organised in 60 cities across the country.

The cover photo of PM Modi's X handle is one of many initiatives the Centre for G20 Leaders undertake.

The 18-tonne Nataraja statue is the tallest statue made of Ashtadhatu (copper, zinc, lead, tin, silver, gold, mercury, and iron), according to Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA).

The photo, symbolising Lord Shiva as the 'lord of dance', is erected in front of the Bhatrat Mandapam. The shot clicked at night shows it glowing against the backdrop of purple lights illuminating the G20 venue.

Also Read 27-foot tall 'Nataraja' statue installed at G20 venue. Details here Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit WhatsApp unveils HD photo sharing feature: Clearer, more enhanced images G20: DMRC urges commuters to use Magenta line to reach Airport Terminal 1 G20 Summit Joint Communique decoded: Why is consensus among members matters NH-5 in Himachal blocked due to landslide near Nigulsari in Kinnaur Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit 'I'm looking forward': PM Modi on three bilateral meetings scheduled today

Sculptor Radhakrishnan Sthapaty of Swami Malai has sculpted the Nataraja statue in Tamil Nadu and his team in a record seven months.

It has been constructed using the lost-wax casting method to make finely detailed single-piece sculptures. This process ensures there are no welded parts in the Nataraja statue.

The statue was finished at approximately Rs 10-12 crore ahead of the G20 Summit, said Sachchidanand Joshi, member secretary of IGNCA.