Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.23%)
65780.26 + 152.12
Nifty (0.24%)
19574.90 + 46.10
Nifty Midcap (1.06%)
40253.60 + 423.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5830.90 + 37.10
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
44532.15 -46.15
Heatmap

'G20 Tourism and SDG Dashboard' with UNWTO knowledge partnership unveiled

It showcases best practices, case studies, and insights from G20 countries, all modelled for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

G20, G20 India

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 11:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A 'G20 Tourism and SDG Dashboard' developed under India's presidency of the grouping with expert knowledge partnership of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), was unveiled on Tuesday.
It showcases best practices, case studies, and insights from G20 countries, all modelled for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
"The dashboard is a lasting legacy of India's G20 Presidency, reflecting its dedication to global collaboration and sustainable growth in the global tourism industry," the ministry said in a statement.
Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy launched the dashboard in a virtual ceremony, officials said.
"The G20 Tourism and SDG Dashboard serves as a comprehensive online public platform, amalgamating the collective knowledge of the G20 Tourism Working Group. It consolidates the GOA Roadmap, survey results, case studies, and best practices from G20 countries. The dashboard offers insights into sustainable tourism practices and also provides a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and growth," the statement said.
The virtual launch witnessed participation from G20 member countries, invited countries, international organisations, various states and Union Territories and industry stakeholders.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

Ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, PWD to conduct dry run from September 1-7

Ahead of G20 summit, India dodges mixing human rights with climate agenda

As G20 leader how India is ensuring quality of traditional medicine systems

China to launch new $40 bln state fund to boost chip industry: Report

Not going to sit in Parliament for 'Modi chalisa': Cong on special session

Presentation on CAG's 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' report made to Parl's PAC

Science ministry's biotech dept and AFMS signs MoU to extend cooperation

TRAI favours news, current affairs programmes on private FM radio operators

An address from UNWTO said, "G20 countries represent over 70 per cent of tourism worldwide. Their leadership in the transformation of the sector is decisive."

"The G20 Tourism and SDGs Dashboard is a concrete outcome of the G20 Tourism Working Group and a reference tool for all. UNWTO is very happy to have joined hands with the Ministry of Tourism of India to make this possible," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 summit SDGs United Nations

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon