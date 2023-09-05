Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.23%)
65780.26 + 152.12
Nifty (0.24%)
19574.90 + 46.10
Nifty Midcap (1.06%)
40253.60 + 423.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5830.90 + 37.10
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
44532.15 -46.15
Heatmap

Presentation on CAG's 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' report made to Parl's PAC

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry, however, has said the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) findings that the cost was exorbitant are misplaced as it did not factor in the actual cost

Parliament

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A presentation of the recent CAG report on the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' was made at a meeting of the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee headed by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday, sources said.
The audit report on the implementation of Phase-I of the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' highway projects triggered a political row with opposition parties alleging corruption in the process of awarding the project.
The Road Transport and Highways Ministry, however, has said the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) findings that the cost was exorbitant are misplaced as it did not factor in the actual cost.
The sources said at the PAC's meeting on Tuesday, there was a presentation on the CAG report, which was tabled in Parliament on August 10.
The PAC is a committee of selected MPs that audits the revenue and expenditure of the government, and its primary function is to examine a report of the CAG after it is tabled in Parliament.
During the meeting, they said, opposition members raised concerns after the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' report's presentation.

Also Read

Need to develop new techniques to audit 'Blue Economy': CAG Girish Murmu

Suspended MPs will not be able to attend meetings of parliamentary panels

Nearly 750,000 recipients of PMJAY linked to same phone number: CAG report

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

Science ministry's biotech dept and AFMS signs MoU to extend cooperation

TRAI favours news, current affairs programmes on private FM radio operators

Access Healthcare to hire over 1,500 professionals in next 2 months

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO subscribed 21.77 times on 2nd day

Prez Murmu confers National Teachers' Award 2023 to 75 awardees in Delhi

However, the report will not be taken up for examination immediately.
According to procedure, after tabling of the report, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry was given 30 days to furnish a draft Action Taken Note to the CAG, after which the auditor will get another 30 days to vet the replies and seek further clarifications from the ministry. The report will be examined by the PAC once the process is over.
The PAC also selected additional subjects, including welfare schemes announced by the government, for examination of status and money spent, the sources said.
The panel will also examine the banking and insurance sector, which will include loans given and Non Performing Assets. Another subject which will be examined by the committee is the reforms in the energy sector, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : cag Parliament Public Accounts Committee

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon