Business Standard

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 06:45 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gadkari attends special screening of 'Emergency' film with Kangana Ranaut

Gadkari attends special screening of 'Emergency' film with Kangana Ranaut

Kangana took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from the screening

Emergency, Emergency film

Kher and Kangana's film 'Emergency' will be released in theatres on January 17. Photo: X@KanganaTeam

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday attended a special screening of Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher's film 'Emergency' in Nagpur.

Kangana took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from the screening. In one of the images, Gadkari, Kangana and Kher can be seen conversing with each other.

"#emergency with @gadkari.nitin ji Releasing 17th January," Kangana captioned the post. 

 

Gadkari also took to X and heaped praise on the team of 'Emergency' for "presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence."

"Joined the special screening of the movie Emergency, featuring @KanganaTeam Ji and Shri @AnupamPKher Ji, in Nagpur today. I wholeheartedly thank the filmmakers and actors for presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence. I urge everyone to watch this film, which portrays a significant period in India's history," he posted.

Kher and Kangana's film 'Emergency' will be released in theatres on January 17. It also stars Shreyas Talpade and late Satish Kaushik.

Recently, both Kangana and Kher sat down with ANI and discussed working with each other in the upcoming film, which delves into the Emergency, that was imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977, and its aftermath.

Talking about the movie, Kangana expressed her admiration for Anupam Kher. She even called Kher the "hero" of the film and admitted that she would not have made 'Emergency' if Kher had denied being a part of it.

"It was very important for me to have Anupam ji in this film. If he refused to do 'Emergency', then I wouldn't have made it. Look at his on-screen personality...there's honesty on his face. No one can portray the role of Jayaprakash Narayan except him," Kangana shared.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rape, assault

9 held in connection with minor's rape in Kerala, NCW demands action

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Passport Seva Kendra to be set up in each Lok Sabha constituency: Scindia

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Cong accuses Manipur govt of paying Rs 6 cr to Kuki outfit against norms

Rain, Chennai Rains

Light rain in Delhi as city records low of 7.7 degrees Celsius: IMD

Education loan

'Rs 6,000 cr worth of projects implemented in Kerala's higher education'

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Kangana Ranaut The Emergency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon