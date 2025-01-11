Business Standard

Passport Seva Kendra to be set up in each Lok Sabha constituency: Scindia

Scindia made the announcement while inaugurating a Passport Seva Kendra in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, the parliamentary constituency he represents

The minister said that several technological changes have taken place in the services of the post offices. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Guna (MP)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) will be opened in each of the country's 543 parliamentary constituencies.

Scindia made the announcement while inaugurating a Passport Seva Kendra in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, the parliamentary constituency he represents.  The Union minister also said that six new passport centres will be opened in MP this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to establish a Passport Seva Kendra in each parliamentary constituency with the aim of expanding services. The Department of Posts, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, is committed to making this resolution a reality, he said.

 

The minister also informed that 6,000 post offices have been opened across the country.

We should try to revive the tradition of writing letters by hand in the country because it expresses the true feelings of the heart, he said.

The minister said that several technological changes have taken place in the services of the post offices.

He said that the people of Guna had to go to Bhopal and Gwalior to get their passports made but the Passport Seva Kendra will resolve their problems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Passport seva kendras Passport services

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

