Light rain in Delhi as city records low of 7.7 degrees Celsius: IMD

Light rain in Delhi as city records low of 7.7 degrees Celsius: IMD

Forty-five trains were delayed as a thick layer of fog engulfed the city in the morning, reducing visibility which impacted train operations

Rain, Chennai Rains

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 17 and 11 degrees Celsius. | Representative Photo: PTI

Light rain was witnessed in parts of Delhi on Saturday evening as the city recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Forty-five trains were delayed as a thick layer of fog engulfed the city in the morning, reducing visibility which impacted train operations, officials said.

The maximum temperature settled as 17 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the IMD said.

Parts of the national capital, including the Central Delhi area, received light rain.

According to the weather department, Safdarjung observed minimum visibility of 50 metre from 12.30 am to 1.30 am which improved thereafter becoming 200 metre and continues to remain so 7.30 am.

 

The minimum temperature settled at 7.7 degree Celsius, normal during the season, the IMD said. The humidity was 100 per cent during the day.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 17 and 11 degrees Celsius.

