Getting calls from international numbers? Here's what Centre advises

The central government on Thursday warned the public against "malicious" incoming calls from international numbers, claiming to cause disruption in India's stock exchanges and trading. "Such malicious calls are initiated by anti-national elements aimed at creating panic," a notification issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) read.

In a poster shared by the government with the intent to raise awareness, the warning read, "Beware of the malicious calls from international numbers spreading false information about Indian stock exchanges. The recorded messages urge to sell Indian stocks before March 12, claiming the impending destruction of the Bombay Stock Exchange ( BSE ) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE)."



Beware of malicious calls from international numbers claiming to cause disruption !



Report such Numbers to Your Telecom Service Providers !!



#StaySafe #StayVigilant @AshwiniVaishnaw @devusinh @neerajmittalias @Cyberdost@PIB_India pic.twitter.com/azcPsmGHnv Public Advisory????Beware of malicious calls from international numbers claiming to cause disruption !Report such Numbers to Your Telecom Service Providers !! January 4, 2024 To deal with such cases, the DoT said that it has directed all the telecom service providers to block the "malicious" calls from such numbers. It also urged the citizens to report such calls for appropriate and timely action. "Citizens, on receiving such calls, are advised to report to DoT at 'help-sancharsaathi[at]gov[dot]in' or their telecom service providers," the notification added. People can report such numbers to the National Cyber Crime portal at 1930. To deal with such cases, the DoT said that it has directed all the telecom service providers to block the "malicious" calls from such numbers. It also urged the citizens to report such calls for appropriate and timely action. "Citizens, on receiving such calls, are advised to report to DoT at 'help-sancharsaathi[at]gov[dot]in' or their telecom service providers," the notification added. People can report such numbers to the National Cyber Crime portal at 1930.

Notably, the government's instructions come days after Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun warned about targeting the Indian stock market. The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder called for the "destruction" of India's economy on March 12, which marks the anniversary of the 1993 Mumbai blasts.



This is not the first time when the wanted Khalistani leader has called for India's destruction. During the ICC Cricket World Cup last year, Pannun had threatened to shut down the 'India v Australia' final on November 19 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. He had urged the global Sikh community to boycott Air India from Ahmedabad Airport, Amritsar and Delhi while threatening to blow up the flight on the day of the final match.