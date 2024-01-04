Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Getting calls from international numbers? Here's what Centre advises

The government has directed all the telecom service providers to block the "malicious" calls from such numbers and advised the citizens to report them to the authorities

bse, stock market, markets

The people can report such suspicious numbers to the National Cyber Crime portal at 1930. (Photo: Bloomberg)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government on Thursday warned the public against "malicious" incoming calls from international numbers, claiming to cause disruption in India's stock exchanges and trading. "Such malicious calls are initiated by anti-national elements aimed at creating panic," a notification issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) read.

In a poster shared by the government with the intent to raise awareness, the warning read, "Beware of the malicious calls from international numbers spreading false information about Indian stock exchanges. The recorded messages urge to sell Indian stocks before March 12, claiming the impending destruction of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE)."
To deal with such cases, the DoT said that it has directed all the telecom service providers to block the "malicious" calls from such numbers. It also urged the citizens to report such calls for appropriate and timely action. "Citizens, on receiving such calls, are advised to report to DoT at 'help-sancharsaathi[at]gov[dot]in' or their telecom service providers," the notification added. People can report such numbers to the National Cyber Crime portal at 1930.

Notably, the government's instructions come days after Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun warned about targeting the Indian stock market. The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder called for the "destruction" of India's economy on March 12, which marks the anniversary of the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

This is not the first time when the wanted Khalistani leader has called for India's destruction. During the ICC Cricket World Cup last year, Pannun had threatened to shut down the 'India v Australia' final on November 19 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. He had urged the global Sikh community to boycott Air India from Ahmedabad Airport, Amritsar and Delhi while threatening to blow up the flight on the day of the final match.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Has the fallout from the Pannun incident really been capped?

Family of Indian national charged in plot to kill Pannun approaches SC

India committed to rule of law: PM Modi on Pannun assassination plot

Pro-Khalistan separatist Pannun threatens attack on Parliament on Dec 13

Improvement in Delhi's PM2.5 levels since 2015-17 halted in 2023: CSE

Court to rule Friday on making ASI survey report on Gyanvapi mosque public

New criminal laws, terror in JK to be discussed at DGPs meet; PM to attend

'Totally false': Ram temple chief priest on Jitendra Awhad's remark

75% of the world's industrial fishing vessels not publicly tracked: Study

Topics : Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Khalistan movement Indian stock market central government BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon