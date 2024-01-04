Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Court to rule Friday on making ASI survey report on Gyanvapi mosque public

However, on Thursday, he could not take up the matter as he was engaged at an event, his office said and added that the matter was then posted for Friday

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Varanasi court would decide Friday whether to open the sealed ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex and provide copies to the Hindu and Muslim sides.
The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) had on Wednesday urged the court not to make its report public for at least four more weeks, according to the lawyer for the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Varanasi district court judge A K Vishvesh then adjourned the matter till Thursday.
However, on Thursday, he could not take up the matter as he was engaged at an event, his office said and added that the matter was then posted for Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

Varanasi Sansad Employment Fair 2023: Over 11000 jobs offered to people

Caveat petition filed in Allahabad HC over Gyanvapi ASI survey order

New saga of development in Varanasi during Modi govt: CM Yogi Adityanath

PM Modi to address public meeting during two-day visit to Varanasi

New criminal laws, terror in JK to be discussed at DGPs meet; PM to attend

'Totally false': Ram temple chief priest on Jitendra Awhad's remark

75% of the world's industrial fishing vessels not publicly tracked: Study

Domestic violence cases drop after rise during pandemic years: NCW chief

Gujarat holding talks with Japan, US firms as PM Modi eyes chipmaking hub

Topics : Varanasi Courts Law Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon