Ghatkopar hoarding crash: Maharashtra govt sets up panel to conduct inquiry

The Maharashtra government on Monday set up a six-member committee to conduct a high-level inquiry into the illegal hoarding collapse tragedy that killed 17 persons in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, officials said. The committee is headed by Dilip Bhosle, former Chief Justice of the High Court, and includes the Director General of Police, Additional Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a structural engineer from IIT Bombay, an Income Tax Officer, and a Chartered Accountant. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp At least 17 people were killed and 74 injured after a huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar on May 13 amid a dust storm.

The committee's mandate, as detailed in the order issued by the state Home department, includes investigating the roles of the entities responsible for the hoarding and the petrol pump.

This will involve examining their previous records, financial transactions, and any potential collusion with officials from various agencies. The committee is also tasked with evaluating the current process for approving and installing hoardings on government and railway properties and recommending improvements to prevent future incidents.

The panel will also recommend a hoarding policy review of all railway or police land to avoid such incidents in future.

Key areas of focus for the committee include reviewing the adequacy of approval processes for hoardings and petrol pumps on government and railway lands, assessing the safety protocols and legality of such installations, analysing the land allotment process for petrol pumps and hoardings, and suggesting policy changes to enhance safety and prevent illegal operations.