CCI brings draft regulations on mergers under new Competition Act

The Competition Commission of India has introduced draft regulations for combinations or mergers, under the new Competition Act, to bring global deals in the digital space, including big tech companies, under its scanner.

The new combination regulations provide guidance on the valuation of merger transactions and the criteria for assessing sustainable operation in India for the companies. The draft regulations mention that if the number of users, subscribers, and turnover or gross merchandise value in India is over 10 per cent of the global figure, then the company would be considered to have substantial business operation in India and would need CCI approval for the merger.

The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, introduced the concept of a deal value threshold for mergers and acquisitions where the value of the transaction exceeds Rs 2,000 crore. Many such deals, such as those involving Facebook-Meta WhatsApp and Facebook, were falling out of the purview of CCI despite their large size.

“The draft merger regulations bring some much-awaited pro-business relief – be it the introduction of standstill obligations for takeovers, shortened merger review timelines, or the introduction of hearings at any stage of merger proceedings,” said Nisha Kaur Uberoi, partner and national head of competition at Trilegal.

Experts also said that the introduction of deal value thresholds and clarification on the applicability of substantial business operations, which will be applied based on India and global metrics for the digital economy and traditional players, will enhance the caseload at the CCI. For this, CCI would need immediate resourcing to ensure the continuing efficiency and efficacy of M&A timelines.

The CCI has invited stakeholders to submit written comments on the draft Combinations Regulations until 25 September.

“The regulations have also introduced stringent notification requirements where any market exceeds stipulated thresholds, enhanced filing fees by 50 per cent, and specified formats for modifications which lean towards divestitures, which will create an additional burden on the industry,” Uberoi said.

The overall timeline for merger applications has been reduced from 210 to 150 days. An intermediate time limit of 30 days for forming a prima facie opinion has also been introduced.