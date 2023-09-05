Confirmation

Indian Bank collaborates with IBM to deploy new front-end banking apps

The city-headquartered bank wanted to consolidate its front branch servers for better manageability and availability at Data Centres

Indian Bank

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
Public sector Indian Bank has collaborated with Nasdaq-listed IBM to deploy future ready infrastructure to enhance scalability and agility.
The city-headquartered bank wanted to consolidate its front branch servers for better manageability and availability at Data Centres and Disaster Recovery centres under their 'Project Paradise' initiative.
Project Paradise initiative of Indian Bank refers to -- Performance Augmentation by Resource Aggregation in Distributed Environment.
IBM has collaborated with Indian Bank, to accelerate its modernisation path with flexible and secure infrastructure for deploying new front-end banking applications, while addressing the business growth of the Core Banking Solution workloads of the bank, a bank statement here said.
Commenting on the partnership with IBM, Indian Bank chief general manager IT and Partnership, Deepak Sarda said, "We are thrilled to work with IBM to transform our core banking environment. With the proposed private cloud solution, we aim to achieve better agility, scalability and security to meet our growth requirements and adopt a consumption-based IT solution..."

As part of a capacity management initiative and to manage evolving application requirements, we wanted a cloud-like functionality within our own data centre.
With benefits like better flexibility, lower costs and enhanced security, we are creating a value-oriented solution by setting up a proactive and service-oriented model for the bank, he said.

To simplify and improve the security for their private cloud, Indian Bank is using IBM PowerSC for all AIX endpoints to get better support for compliance audits. Indian Bank has also deployed IBM PowerVC for cloud deployments, workload image management among others, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IBM Indian Bank finance sector Technology

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

