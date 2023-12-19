Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Goa's GSDP grew by 33% in last two decades, says CM Pramod Sawant

The chief minister further said that the state government is working for the successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana

Pramod Sawant

The state government will set up an institute to train teachers to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state, Sawant said

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the coastal state has grown by 33 per cent over the last 20 years.
Addressing a programme on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day here, the chief minister said the per capita income in the state has risen by 30 per cent in the last two decades.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the Indian Army to liberate the state from the 450-year-long Portuguese rule in 1961.
"The state has been witnessing growth post the liberation. The GSDP has increased by 33 per cent in the last 20 years, and the per capita income has gone up by 30 per cent in the same period," Sawant said.
The government has started Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which is being taken to different parts of the state, he said, appealing to all sarpanchs and panchayat members to take advantage of the initiative.
The chief minister further said that the state government is working for the successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana.
At least 20,000 people have already registered under the scheme, and they will be skilled and provided loans with minimum interest, he said.
The state government will set up an institute to train teachers to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state, Sawant said.

Also Read

G20 events will boost tourism sector further in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Nurturing thriving startup ecosystem is priority for Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa's first Vande Bharat will help in faster connectivity, trade: CM Sawant

People of Rajasthan have made up their mind to vote for BJP: Piyush Goyal

All new tourist vehicles in Goa to be EVs from January 2024: CM Sawant

Govt lashes out at IMF for saying currency intervention excessive

India tops remittances table with $125 bn inflows: World Bank report

BoJ keeps negative interest rate unchanged, says watching wage trends

India's inward remittances in 2023 rise 12.3% to $125 billion: World Bank

India's economy projected to grow at 6.3% in current fiscal year, says IMF

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pramod Sawant GSDP Goa BJP MLAs BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesChina EarthquakeGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon