close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Government blocks 14 mobile apps being used by terrorist groups: Report

These apps were blocked as per the provisions of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, reports said

IANS New Delhi
apps, mobile, smartphones, phones, software, development, technology, data, internet

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian government has blocked 14 mobile messaging applications, which were allegedly being used by terrorist organisations, mainly based in Jammu and Kashmir.

The banned apps include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second Line, Zangi and Threema, as per reports.

The decision is learnt to have been taken as per the inputs of intelligence agencies, the reports said.

These apps were blocked as per the provisions of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, reports said.

--IANS

ans/d

Also Read

After UN anti-terror meets, India to host 'No Money for Terror' conference

Sri Lanka delays presenting new Anti-Terror Bill amid fresh opposition

Protests in Sri Lanka's northern, eastern provinces over anti-terror bill

India receives wide praise at UNSC for counter-terror leadership

Counter-terrorism, multilateralism India's key focus during UNSC presidency

Review of sedition law in advanced stage, Centre tells apex court

Hang me but wrestling activity should not stop: WFI chief Brij Bhushan

NSA Ajit Doval visits Iran, holds talks with Iranian counterparts

Snowfall, rain continue at Badrinath, Kedarnath; Officials urge caution

Domestic air traffic touches all-time high on Apr 30: Jyotiraditya Scindia

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Terrorsim indian government Mobile apps

First Published: May 01 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NSA Ajit Doval visits Iran, holds talks with Iranian counterparts

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during a high-level meeting to take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a series of targeted killings in the Valley, at North Block in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 20
2 min read

Snowfall, rain continue at Badrinath, Kedarnath; Officials urge caution

Kedarnath: Devotees at the Kedarnath temple after fresh snowfall in Kedarnath, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (PTI Photo
2 min read

Bharti Airtel, Bridgepointe Technologies launch new strategic partnership

SoftBank already has a close relation with the Mittals, the founders of Bharti
3 min read

Eicher Motors' CV arm posts sales uptick of 18.9% to 6,567 units in April

Eicher Motors
1 min read

Success of an initiative is measured by its impact upon people: PM Modi

Topping respondents’ list of airlines whose service was deemed most unsatisfactory was SpiceJet Ltd., followed by the country’s biggest airline with a 55% market share, IndiGo. (Photo: Bloomberg)
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Anand Mohan
4 min read

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Premium

State scan: A sounding board for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath with BJP MP Hema Malini
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon