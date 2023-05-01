close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NSA Ajit Doval visits Iran, holds talks with Iranian counterparts

NSA Ajit Doval on Monday held wide-ranging talks with his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani in Tehran focusing on economic, political and security ties between the two countries

Press Trust of India New Delhi
New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during a high-level meeting to take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a series of targeted killings in the Valley, at North Block in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 20

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NSA Ajit Doval on Monday held wide-ranging talks with his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani in Tehran focusing on economic, political and security ties between the two countries.

The National Security Advisor is on a day-long visit to Iran.

The two officials discussed economic, political and security issues concerning the two countries as well as the most important regional and international developments, Iran's IRNA news agency reported.

Doval is also scheduled to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

There is no official word on Doval's visit by either India or Iran.

Doval's visit to Iran comes ahead of a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa this week.

Also Read

Iran to uphold nuke commitments, if sanctions removed: Iranian atomic chief

NSA Doval meets members of USISPF, discusses cooperation in defence, space

US Deputy Secy of Defence Hicks meets NSA Doval, discusses defence ties

Iran to send delegation to Vienna for talks with IAEA, says FM Abdollahian

NSA Doval holds wide-ranging discussions with Russian President in Moscow

Success of an initiative is measured by its impact upon people: PM Modi

Tarigami leads protest for minimum wages, regularisation of casual workers

More than 1.25 cr women register for MP govt's 'Ladli Behna' scheme

Healthium Medtech appoints Prashant Krishnan as global business head

Efforts being made to eradicate terrorism, terror ecosystem: J&K LG Sinha

India is the current chair of the SCO and Iran is set to be made a permanent member of the grouping at its annual summit later this year.

The implementation of the Chabahar Port project in Iran is also a key focus area in the bilateral ties between New Delhi and Tehran.

Last month, Iranian ambassador Iraj Elahi strongly pitched for faster implementation of the Chabahar port project as well as the use of the facility by India to send various shipments, saying the key transit hub will benefit both countries.

He also said that there is a need to look at the Chabahar project beyond economic perspectives.

Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost connectivity and trade ties.

At a connectivity conference in Tashkent in 2021, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar projected the port as a key regional transit hub.

Elahi had also sought the resumption of import of crude oil by India from Iran, citing New Delhi not succumbing to pressure from the Western powers to not continue procurement of petroleum products from Russia following the Ukraine crisis.

India stopped procurement of crude oil from Iran after the US did not continue with sanction waivers to India and several other countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ajit Doval NSA

First Published: May 01 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Shillong Airport air traffic steadily rising as scheduled fights increase

Image
2 min read

More than 1.25 cr women register for MP govt's 'Ladli Behna' scheme

Image
1 min read

Healthium Medtech appoints Prashant Krishnan as global business head

Health, healthcare
1 min read

Companies should take care of their employees: Vedanta Chairman on layoffs

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal
2 min read

Brookfield, Bharti enter commercial real estate JV worth Rs 5,000 cr

Bharti Enterprises
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Anand Mohan
4 min read

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Premium

State scan: A sounding board for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath with BJP MP Hema Malini
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon