Monday, April 21, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt to release monthly unemployment data from May 15 for first time

Govt to release monthly unemployment data from May 15 for first time

The first set of data will include the figures from January, February and March and thereafter it will be released every month

Manufacturing employment creation picked up in FY23, says NSO survey

According to the government’s Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), the overall unemployment rate for people aged 15 and above was 4.9 per cent in 2024, down from 5.0 per cent the previous year. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government will release the unemployment data every month starting from May 15, 2025, a senior government official said on Monday. 
 
The first set of data will include the figures from January, February and March 2025 and thereafter it will be released every month. 
 
“For the first three months, we will be releasing the data on May 15. This is the first time that we are doing it,” the official from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said. Until now, the government shared urban unemployment data every three months, and combined rural and urban unemployment data once a year.
 
 
However, India doesn't have a system of high frequency data collection and disclosure on unemployment like other major economies.
 
An official said the data being collected is reliable and represents the population well, with regular checks to make sure it’s accurate. The government plans to release private capital expenditure data by the end of April, as promised.

Also Read

PK Mishra, PK

India must generate 8-10 million jobs yearly, says PM's principal secy

swiggy, delivery

Swiggy partners with labour ministry to create 1.2 million jobs in 3 years

PremiumGoogle logo

Amid global layoff, Google may rejig roles in Bengaluru, Hyderabad offices

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliamentary panel recommends independent survey, revamp of MGNREGS

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

'Another jumla': Rahul slams PM Modi over Employment Linked Incentive plan

 
Survey of service sector businesses
 
Starting next year, it will also share results from a survey of service sector businesses.
 
Work is underway to provide quarterly data on the informal sector, based on the annual survey of unregistered businesses.
 
The government has also decided to start sharing labour force data for rural areas every quarter.
 
The official added that data is now as valuable as oil, and it’s important for it to be accurate and timely. Indian data is seen as trustworthy, strong, and transparent around the world, they said.
 
According to the government’s Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), the overall unemployment rate for people aged 15 and above was 4.9 per cent in 2024, down from 5.0 per cent the previous year. 
 
India’s unemployment rate in 2024
 
In urban areas, the unemployment rate from October to December 2024 was 6.4 per cent, while in rural areas, it was lower at 4.2 per cent. The government says these numbers show a positive trend and that Indian data is reliable and carefully checked.
 
A private group called the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) also tracks unemployment and provides more frequent updates. Their data showed that India’s unemployment rate in December 2024 was 8.65 per cent, with rural unemployment at 7.97 per cent and urban unemployment higher at 10.08 per cent. CMIE’s numbers are usually different from the government’s because they use a different method to collect data.
 
[With inputs from PTI]

More From This Section

Aamir Aziz

'Sab yaad rakha jayega' poet Aamir Aziz accuses artist of lifting his work

National highway

Non-stop Delhi-Jaipur travel in 2.5 hrs with new expressway link

Samay Raina

SC to hear plea against Samay Raina for ridiculing disabled persons

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

AAP won't contest Delhi Mayor polls, points to BJP's 'triple-engine sarkar'

JD Vance, Vance

First stop Akshardham Temple; US V-P Vance says his kids 'loved it'

Topics : Employment in India unemployment rate Rural unemployment unemployment BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon