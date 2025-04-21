Monday, April 21, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Non-stop Delhi-Jaipur travel in 2.5 hrs with new expressway link

Non-stop Delhi-Jaipur travel in 2.5 hrs with new expressway link

A new 67-km express highway now connects Bandikui to Jaipur Ring Road, cutting the travel distance by 20 km

National highway

Until now, vehicles coming from Delhi, Gurgaon, and Faridabad had to leave the expressway at Dausa and shift to NH-21. (Representative Imge)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Travelling by road from Delhi to Jaipur is going to become smooth as a new connecting road on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is expected to ensure non-stop travel to Jaipur, within two-and-a-half hours. 
 
According to a report by The Economic Times, a new 67-km express highway now connects Bandikui to Jaipur Ring Road, cutting the travel distance by 20 km. Earlier, motorists had to exit at Dausa and use the slower NH-21 route. This new road is part of a larger plan to ease traffic and improve road safety between Delhi and Jaipur.
 
Less traffic on old highway
 
Until now, vehicles coming from Delhi, Gurgaon, and Faridabad had to leave the expressway at Dausa and shift to NH-21. That road goes through towns and villages and has a speed limit of 100 kmph, which often causes delays.
 
 
With the new Bandikui link, drivers will not need to make that switch anymore. The journey from Delhi (DND Flyway) to Jaipur will be smooth and direct once this new section is fully open.

Also Read

Center to fund chennai metro

Jaipur Metro Phase 2 on track; RITES submits draft Detailed Project Report

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Jaipur hit-and-run case: Driver of SUV arrested; people hold protest

Rescuers, debris, bomb blast, bangladesh, dhaka

2008 Jaipur blasts: Four men get life sentence for serial bombings

Tejaji temple protest

Protest in Jaipur over Tejaji temple vandalism, accused identified

Traffic, Traffic jam, Gurugram Traffic

Delhi-Jaipur Highway to remain shut for 6 hours on March 26-27: Details

 
Rail bridge under construction
 
Most of the highway is ready, but one small part isn’t finished yet. A rail overbridge (ROB) on the Delhi-Ahmedabad railway line is still being built.
 
According to The Economic Times, an NHAI official said the road is complete except for one side of the ROB, which should be done by the end of May. Until then, they might create a short detour to let traffic pass.
 
Final checks before opening
 
NHAI chairman Santosh Yadav has told engineers not to rush the opening. He wants teams to drive on the road several times and check everything carefully before giving the green light.
 
“We don’t want potholes or complaints after the road opens. It’s better to take a little more time and make sure everything is perfect,” Yadav said.
 
In the past, many roads became dangerous during the monsoon. To avoid that this year, NHAI is making sure all repair work is done early, especially on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The goal is to prevent the kinds of problems that drivers and the media have pointed out before.
 
Better travel for Noida & Ghaziabad 
 
By December, the first 9-km stretch of the DND Flyway to KMP interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is expected to open. This will give people from Noida, Ghaziabad, and East Delhi a much easier route to Jaipur.
 
Once both new links are ready, the entire 260-km route from Delhi to Jaipur via Bandikui will be non-stop and faster. These upgrades are part of a big plan to improve travel between cities and reduce traffic on older highways.
 

More From This Section

Samay Raina

SC to hear plea against Samay Raina for ridiculing disabled persons

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

AAP won't contest Delhi Mayor polls, points to BJP's 'triple-engine sarkar'

JD Vance, Vance

First stop Akshardham Temple; US V-P Vance says his kids 'loved it'

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Standstill for 30 mins: JD Vance visit triggers traffic block in Delhi-NCR

Narendra Modi

'Nagrik Devo Bhava': PM Modi's good governance mantra to bureaucrats

Topics : Jaipur Highway construction road infrastructure BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon