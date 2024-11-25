Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt announces Rs 1,435 cr project to make PAN a common business identifier

Govt announces Rs 1,435 cr project to make PAN a common business identifier

The PAN 2.0 Project enables technology-driven transformation of taxpayer registration services and is aimed at ease of access and speedy service delivery with improved quality

Photo: Shutterstock

Currently, about 78 crore PANs have been issued, of which 98 per cent are to individuals. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday announced the Rs 1,435 crore PAN 2.0 Project to make the permanent account number a 'common business identifier' for all digital systems of government agencies.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the PAN 2.0 Project of the Income Tax Department with a financial outlay of Rs 1,435 crore, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The PAN 2.0 Project enables technology-driven transformation of taxpayer registration services and is aimed at ease of access and speedy service delivery with improved quality.

Single source of truth and data consistency; eco-friendly processes and cost optimization; and security and optimisation of infrastructure for greater agility, are the other benefits of the project.

 

"The PAN 2.0 Project resonates with the vision of the Government enshrined in Digital India by enabling the use of PAN as Common Identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies," an official release said.

PAN 2.0 Project is an e-Governance project for re-engineering the business processes of taxpayer registration services through technology-driven transformation of PAN/TAN services for enhanced digital experience of the taxpayers.

More From This Section

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

LIVE news: Creditors recover Rs 3.55 trillion till Sep under insolvency law

Google map

UP Police books PWD, Google Maps officials in Bareilly bridge death case

Supreme Court, SC

SC quashes Telangana's preferential land allotment to 'privileged' class

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Prez to address joint sitting of Parliament to mark 75 yrs of Constitution

Supreme Court, SC

No divine power can wake up civic body: SC to MCD over library demolition

"This will be an upgrade of the current PAN/TAN 1.0 eco-system consolidating the core and non-core PAN/TAN activities as well as PAN validation service," the release said.

Currently, about 78 crore PANs have been issued, of which 98 per cent are to individuals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PAN card, Aadhar Card

Government blocks websites exposing Aadhaar, PAN details of users

transgender

Transgender identity certificate will be treated as valid document: Centre

I-T department, Income Tax Dept

Link PAN with Aadhaar by May 31 to avoid higher TDS deduction: I-T dept

IPL 2025 mega auction live updates today

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: David Warner goes unsold, Rahane to KKR for Rs 1.50 Cr

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest crorepati in IPL 2025 auction

Topics : PAN Technology taxpayers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon