Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt appoints K Sanjay Murthy as next Comptroller and Auditor General

Govt appoints K Sanjay Murthy as next Comptroller and Auditor General

Murthy, a 1989 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, will succeed Girish Chandra Murmu

K Sanjay Murthy

He is currently Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday said K Sanjay Murthy will be the next Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Murthy, a 1989 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, will succeed Girish Chandra Murmu.

He is currently Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

"By virtue of the power vested in her by clause (1) of article 148 of the Constitution of India, the President has been pleased to appoint K Sanjay Murthy to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said a notification issued by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

 

Girish Chandra Murmu assumed office as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on August 8, 2020. He will complete his term on November 20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumCAG

CAG shines a light on state govts' expenses, asks officials for clarity

Girish Chandra Murmu, Girish Chandra, Girish

CAG plans to develop its own AI for fast writing of audit reports

Assam, Assam government,

Assam govt's outstanding debt rises 107% in 5 years from FY19: CAG

CAG

CAG, General Court of Audit of Saudi Arabia sign pact for mutual support

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant, Goa CM

Goa's fiscal parameters improved under CM Pramod Sawant post Covid yrs: CAG

Topics : Comptroller and Auditor General of India Comptroller and Auditor General CAG cag

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon