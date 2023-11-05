close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Govt blocks 22 'illegal' betting apps and websites, including Mahadev Book

The owners of Mahadev Book are currently in custody, according to the central government's statement

Online gaming, betting, sports, gambling, digital

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Sunday issued blocking orders against 22 "illegal" betting apps and websites upon a request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) amid an investigation of an alleged money laundering case.

According to a government press note, the list of apps in the blocking order includes Mahadev Book, which is under investigation by the ED over an alleged "illegal" betting syndicate that offered a range of live games such as card games like poker, cricket, football, badminton, tennis, and others.

The development follows the ED's claims that it recorded a statement of a 'cash courier' who alleged that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel received Rs 508 crore from the app promoters based in the UAE.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Chhattisgarh's state government did not alert the centre about the issue.

"Chhattisgarh Government had all the power to recommend the shutting down of a website/app under Sec 69A of the IT Act. However, they did not do so, and no such request is made by the State Government while they have been investigating it for the last 1.5 years. In fact, the first and only request has been received from ED and it has been acted upon. Nothing prevented Chhattisgarh Government from making similar requests,” the minister said.

For a long time, the central government has been trying to take down illegal betting apps based within India as well as offshore due to cases of duping, financial frauds, and money laundering. In April this year, MeitY notified new rules under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) to ensure only 'permissible' online real-money games could operate in India. However, the self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) to certify such permissible games and enforce the rules have not been notified so far.

The owners of Mahadev Book are currently in custody, according to the central government's statement. The accused in the case include Bhim Singh Yadav, working as a constable in the Chhattisgarh Police Force, and Asim Das, who have been arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the commission of the offence of money laundering under Section 3, punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002.

Also Read

IPL betting: Businessmen, criminals among 53 arrested from posh locations

Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev online betting app case

Mahadev betting case: What is it and why Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned?

Hero Moto falls 7% from day's high amid report of PMLA case against Munjal

ED power to issue summons under Section 50 PMLA does not include arrest

Canada probe on Nijjar killing tainted, says Indian envoy to Ottawa

Centre approves maternity, child care leave for women soldiers across ranks

Scheme to tackle pollution by processing units in sectors on the cards

Bangladesh, Sri Lankan cricketers hold their breath in smog-choked Delhi

Govt approves extension of Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank MDs' tenure


Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Enforcement Directorate ED PMLA

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon