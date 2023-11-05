close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Govt approves extension of Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank MDs' tenure

Besides, sources said, ACC has extended the term of M V Rao, MD and CEO of Central Bank of India, till July 31, 2025

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has cleared the extension of tenure of managing directors of two public sector lenders -- Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) and Central Bank of India.
According to sources, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved extension of term of office of A S Rajeev, MD and CEO of BoM, for six months till his superannuation.
Besides, sources said, ACC has extended the term of M V Rao, MD and CEO of Central Bank of India, till July 31, 2025.
Rajeev was appointed MD and CEO of BoM in 2018 while Rao took charge as MD and CEO of Central Bank of India in 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, warns of rain with thunderstorms

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10 board results are to be out soon

Govt set to garner record Rs 63,000 crore in dividend from listed PSUs

3 PSUs in Gujarat not following 85% local hiring rule: Assembly told

Over 200,000 jobs eliminated from PSUs, govt trampling hopes: Rahul Gandhi

Citi Bank CEO weighs shutting municipal-bond trading business: Report

RBI slaps penalty on PNB, Federal Bank, 2 other entities for non-compliance

Lenders prefer salaried individuals with steady income for personal loans

Unsecured retail loans burgeoned on banks' books in Covid-19's aftermath

BS BFSI Insight Summit: SBI to drive in with Yono 2.0 in nine months

Topics : Bank of Maharashtra Central bank government of India PSUs

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon