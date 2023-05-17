Govt clears MoU signing between competition regulators of India, Egypt

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of a pact between the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two regulators is aimed at promoting and strengthening of co-operation in competition law and policy through exchange of information, sharing of best practices as well as through various capacity building initiatives, an official release said.

According to the release, the MoU also aims to develop and strengthen linkages between CCI and ECA as well as learn and emulate from each other's experiences in the enforcement of competition law.

Ultimately, the resultant outcomes will benefit consumers at large and promote equity and inclusiveness, it added.

