close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SC upholds HC verdict on Dil Afza, says Rooh Afza is established brand

SC dismissed a plea challenging Delhi HC order that restrained manufacture and sale of sweet beverage concentrate 'Sharbat Dil Afza' during pendency of a lawsuit by Hamdard Dawakhana

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 7:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court order that restrained the manufacture and sale of sweet beverage concentrate 'Sharbat Dil Afza' during the pendency of a lawsuit by Hamdard Dawakhana which sells 'Rooh Afza' for alleged trademark infringement.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud refused to interfere with the high court order dated December 21, 2022.

"Rooh Afza has a well-established brand. You were selling some kind of medicine and suddenly you start drinks with similar-sounding names. We will not interfere. Dismissed," the bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, said.

The high court, in its order, had restrained the manufacture and sale of 'Dil Afza' after Hamdard Dawakhana had alleged trademark infringement.

It had said that prima facie, 'Rooh Afza' served as the source identifier for Hamdard for over a century and has acquired immense goodwill and it was essential to ensure that the competitors keep a safe distance from the mark.

The court's order came on an appeal by Hamdard against a single judge's order refusing to pass an interim order to restrain 'Dil Afza' manufacturer Sadar Laboratories (respondent) from allegedly indulging in trademark infringement.

Also Read

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

As vacancies pile up in high courts, gloves are off in Centre-SC showdown

Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order

No legal system can keep raking up resolved issues repeatedly: SC

After settlement between parties NCLAT set aside case against McLeod Russel

Illegal dairies, lack of cowsheds behind cattle running amok in Delhi: MCD

UN forecasts 2 in 3 chance of briefly hitting key heat limit soon

Five Cong 'guarantees' in K'taka may cost state exchequer Rs 50,000 crore

Vaishnavi Group leases 400,00 sq ft office space to Navi Tech in Bengaluru

The high court also noted that both the products have the "same deep red colour and texture" and the "structure of the bottles is not materially different" and thus opined that the "commercial impression of the impugned trademark is deceptively similar to the appellants' trademark".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Delhi High Court

First Published: May 17 2023 | 7:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

World Bank expects UAE's non-oil economy to expand by 4.8% in 2023

world bank
2 min read

Dish TV EGM on June 9 to appoint new directors on creditors' call

Dish TV
2 min read

Covid pushed 51% of Bangladesh's poor people into poverty in 2022

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test amid the surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
1 min read

Illegal dairies, lack of cowsheds behind cattle running amok in Delhi: MCD

A worker cleans up cow dung in a cattle shed at a dairy farm in rural Maharashtra in 2017. (Photo: Bloomberg)
3 min read

Goldman Sachs slashes Adani's stakes from ESG funds following allegations

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE updates: SP Hinduja, 87, dies in London; was unwell for some time

Hinduja Brothers
2 min read

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon