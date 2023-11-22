Sensex (-0.24%)
65774.96 -155.81
Nifty (-0.26%)
19732.35 -51.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.25%)
41779.80 -103.70
Nifty Smallcap (-1.59%)
6356.55 -103.00
Heatmap

Textile stocks in demand; Nitin Spinners, Vardhman, RSWM rally up to 14%

The signing of free trade agreements (FTAs) with multiple countries, and stability in export incentive policy presents an opportunity for Indian exporters to gain global market share.

Nifty, market, sensex, stocks, investors, growth
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of textiles including garments & apparels were in demand and trading higher by up to 13 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes as the industry is on the path to recovery and the management is optimistic about the future.

Among individual stocks, Nitin Spinners hit a new high of Rs 358, on surging 13 per cent in intra-day trade on the back of four-fold jump in its average trading volume.

RSMW soared 14 per cent to Rs 198.45, followed by Vardhman Textiles (10 per cent at Rs 422), Nahar Spinning Mills (9 per cent at Rs 296.75), Donear Industries (7 per cent at Rs 103.80), Ambika Cotton Mills (7 per cent at

Also Read

High cotton prices, dull demand to keep textile stocks in check: Analysts

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Analysts selective on sugar stocks as higher prices keeps outlook upbeat

Arvind, Raymond: Textile stocks with land bank may rise up to 16%

Falling demand, strong price competition pushing textile market into crisis

Tata Technologies, Gandhar Oil IPO subscribed 2x on Day 1 so far

IFGL Refractories hits new high; zooms 87% in 1 month on solid Q2 results

This newly-listed stock has zoomed 50% in 8 days post Jefferies Buy call

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 150 pts; Tata Tech IPO fully subscribed

Look to sell Nifty IT on rise; Auto index may consolidate

Topics : Buzzing stocks Indian textiles Free trade pact stock market rally Cotton textile exports

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusIndia vs Afghanistan T20s full scheduleGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon