Textile stocks in demand; Nitin Spinners, Vardhman, RSWM rally up to 14%

Shares of textiles including garments & apparels were in demand and trading higher by up to 13 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes as the industry is on the path to recovery and the management is optimistic about the future.

Among individual stocks, Nitin Spinners hit a new high of Rs 358, on surging 13 per cent in intra-day trade on the back of four-fold jump in its average trading volume.

RSMW soared 14 per cent to Rs 198.45, followed by Vardhman Textiles (10 per cent at Rs 422), Nahar Spinning Mills (9 per cent at Rs 296.75), Donear Industries (7 per cent at Rs 103.80), Ambika Cotton Mills (7 per cent at