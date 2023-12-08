India looks to take a giant leap to empower its citizens with AI: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while extending an invitation to the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit 2023, said that in the field of AI, India is looking to take a giant leap to empower its citizens.

The GPAI is being hosted at Bharat Mandapam from December 12-14. India, a co-founder of the GPAI, is the lead chair of the summit.

Modi, in his blog on LinkedIn, stated that India is committed to harnessing technology, particularly AI. “India reaffirms its commitment to harnessing technology, particularly AI, for the welfare of people, ensuring that nations of the Global South are not the last to reap its benefits.”

He added that India is dedicated to clearing the path for a regulatory framework that ensures safe and trusted AI, bringing all nations together for widespread and enduring implementation.

Modi reiterated that we are living in a very interesting time period, where decades of fast-paced innovation and the power of human endeavour have brought to life what was once considered only in the realm of imagination.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one area where its applications are expanding at an exponential rate. This revolutionary technology is now in the hands of a new generation – young, brilliant minds who are swiftly enriching its vast potential,” he wrote.

India, as one of the youngest nations with a vibrant start-up ecosystem and a talented workforce, is poised to be an active contributor to the evolution of AI as the world leaps into a not-so-distant future, he said.

Modi added, “India offers solutions that are scalable, secure, affordable, sustainable, and replicable on a global scale. India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiative is a prime example of such pioneering efforts.”

In the last nine to ten years, India and its citizens have leap-frogged with the help of technology. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that India achieved, in a matter of a few years, what took other countries a generation. “This was possible through the fast-paced penetration of mobiles along with internet connectivity and scalable models for digital inclusion,” he further said.

The GPAI brings together 28 member countries and the EU as its members to guide the responsible development and use of AI.

Since its inception in June 2020, India has made significant contributions to the GPAI, actively engaging in various initiatives to foster the development, deployment, and adoption of open, safe, secure, and accountable AI. India's election to its Council in November 2022 reflects its dedication to safe and trusted AI.

The Summit will host many interesting sessions, including the AI Expo, which will feature 150 start-ups showcasing their strengths.