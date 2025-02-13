Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt departments must modernise to meet rising public expectations: Murmu

Govt departments must modernise to meet rising public expectations: Murmu

Addressing a group of probationers from different government services, she asked them to keep abreast of advanced technologies

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Modi, Narendra Modi

President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It is essential for government departments to modernise their systems by making the best use of emerging technologies to cater to the ever-rising expectations of the public for efficiency in service delivery, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday.

Addressing a group of probationers from different government services, she asked them to keep abreast of advanced technologies, skills and strive to create more citizen-centric, efficient and transparent governance systems.

The probationers from the Indian Civil Accounts Service, Indian Post and Telecommunication (Finance and Accounts) Service, Indian Railway Management Service (Accounts) and the Indian Postal Service had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

 

There is an ever-rising expectation among the public for greater speed and efficiency in service delivery, along with increased transparency and accountability, the president said.

"To cater to these requirements, it is essential for government departments to modernise and digitise their systems by making the best use of emerging technologies," Murmu said.

Also Read

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Election, Vote, Voting

Delhi Elections 2025: President Murmu, Rahul, CM Atishi among early voters

Amrit Udhyan 2025

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan opened for public visitors from February 2

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, President Droupadi Murmu, Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of Finance ministry

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman meets President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu

Govt's pace of work tripled with focus on middle class: President Murmu

Republic Day

Republic Day parade: Indonesia's contingent, tri-services tableau shine

Such technologies include machine learning, data analytics, blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, she added.

Addressing the probationers from the Indian Civil Accounts Service, Indian Post and Telecommunication (Finance and Accounts) Service and the Indian Railway Management Service (Accounts), the president said a strong public financial management system was the foundation of good governance.

"Keeping pace with the fast-changing technology is another area of challenge. You have to take measures to make accounting and payment systems smooth and effective," she said.

Their role goes beyond optimising the use of financial resources and "involves analysing the impact of policies and suggesting inputs to improve governance systems, including the financial management systems", she added.

Speaking to the probationers from the Indian Postal Service, she appreciated the efforts of India Post Payments Bank for financial inclusion, particularly for rural and under-served populations.

"You have the unique opportunity to make the postal department and services more customer-centric, innovative, digitised, inclusive and sustainable. You have to ensure that the postal network continues to serve as a big uniting factor in a vast and diverse nation as ours," Murmu said.

"You should remember that you will be able to play a vital role in empowering citizens, especially the less privileged, through enhanced connectivity and financial inclusion," she added.

She expressed hope that the officers would make all efforts not only to excel in their individual careers but contribute to effective delivery of government services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED freezes 30 bank accounts in money laundering case linking QFX Trade Ltd

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Budget session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid Opposition protests

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news updates: Supreme Court grants bail to Azam Khan, son in machine theft case

flight plane

Ex-minister's son sparks mid-air drama, flight returns over kidnapping hoax

Businessman Baba at Maha Kumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025: Meet Businessman Baba who gave up Rs 3,000 crore empire

Topics : Droupadi Murmu Indian President Technology technology industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon